SIX community groups will benefit from this year's Share the Dignity campaign.
The campaign's main local collection point was the Ulladulla's Bunnings Warehouse and in total 123 bags were donated.
Share the Dignity is a women's charity in Australia, that works to make a real difference in the lives of those experiencing homelessness, fleeing domestic violence, or doing it tough.
Volunteers from Share the Dignity set up collection points and distribute period products and other items to women, girls, and anyone who menstruates who needs support.
Ulladulla Resource Centre, Ulladulla Community Mental Health, Waminda-Ulladulla Domestic Violence Intervention Group, Grand Pacific Health and Southern Cross Community Housing will share the bags - the sixth group asked not to be named.
Each bag had items like a toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, deodorant, shampoo, conditioner and a sanitary product.
Most of the bags had extras included (socks, cards, perfume) which added a personal touch.
The local volunteers would like to thank everyone for their support and next year new volunteers will be needed.
Share the Dignity will be looking for volunteers locally and go to https://www.sharethedignity.org.au/get-involved/volunteer for more information.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.