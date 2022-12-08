SHOALHAVEN City Council did well at the recent Local Government NSW Excellence in the Environment Awards.
Shoalhaven won one major award and shared the honours in two others.
Council won the award in the Transition to Circular Economy section and shared the honours with the Illawarra in the Asbestos Management and Water Management sections.
The winners of the 2022 Local Government NSW Excellence in the Environment Awards have been announced at a special event held at Prince Henry Centre in Little Bay this week.
The awards recognise outstanding achievements by NSW councils in their efforts to manage and protect the environment.
LGNSW President Darriea Turley AM said the outstanding quality of nominations for this year's awards highlighted the fantastic environmental work being undertaken by local government.
"The need to protect and enhance our environment has become one of the most critical challenges of the modern day, and these awards show that councils are leading the way in this vitally important sector," Cr Turley said.
"I would like to congratulate all of the award winners and nominees for their terrific work over the past 12 months."
The overall winners for each category were:
Asbestos Management: Illawarra Shoalhaven Joint Organisation
Behaviour Change in Waste: Eurobodalla Shire Council
Climate Change Adaptation: Western Sydney Regional Organisation of Councils
Communication, Education and Empowerment: Campbelltown City Council
Innovation in Planning, Policies and Decision Making: City of Parramatta Council
Invasive Species Management: MidCoast Council
Local Sustainability: Inner West Council
Natural Environment Protection and Enhancement: Clarence Valley Council
Sustainable Infrastructure: Bland Shire Council
Towards Net Zero Emissions: City of Parramatta Council
Transition to Circular Economy: Shoalhaven City Council
Water Management: Illawarra Shoalhaven Joint Organisation
