Businesses in Milton have come together to stay open into the night for some late night Christmas shopping.
Created by organisers as a way to give busy nine-to-five workers on December 16 a time to buy some Christmas gifts, organiser Dana Bamford said it will be a fun night.
"I had the idea after seeing other businesses around the Shoalhaven do a late night market sort of thing," she said.
"This will be a really nice opportunity for people who work a standard nine-to-five who struggle to find time to buy gifts to come out after work."
The idea was also a way to support Milton businesses who have suffered through recent events, such as the fires, floods, pandemic and current economic atmosphere, according to Ms Bamford.
"Buying local is so important, especially at the moment after everything all these businesses have been through," she said.
As of early December, 30 businesses in Milton have agreed to be a part of the night, staying open until 7.00pm, when they would usually close at 3.00pm.
According to Ms Bamford, there are still five businesses she is waiting to hear from.
"We have had such a good response from businesses," she said.
Along with the night-time shopping will be entertainment, something organisers wanted to make it a "perfect night out for the family".
"We will have a musician playing and there will be Santa photos in the Milton Pub," Ms Bamford said.
"The Milton Pub will also have music going from 9.00pm.
"That could be perfect for friends to catch up and have a drink after they've done their Christmas shopping. They can make a night of it."
The night-time shopping will run for one night, however Ms Bamford is hopeful it will become a yearly tradition.
"We're going to have to wait and see how successful it is and how many people turn out, but I think this could be a very good night and could become an annual tradition for the town."
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
