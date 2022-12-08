It's starting to feel a lot like Christmas in the Milton/Ulladulla area.
Some nice Christmas events are planned for the area which should be well supported by all.
If you know of any more Christmas events send the details to damian.mcgill@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Dress up in your Christmas gear and bring your family and friends together for a fantastic night of carolling on Saturday December 10 from 6pm. Join Business Milton Ulladulla at Ulladulla Civic Centre for a relaxing family sing-along sponsored by Shoalhaven City Council, Milton Ulladulla Ex Servo's Club, and Ulladulla Printing Services. This is a free event. Santa Claus will also be taking time out of his busy schedule at 7pm to visit the kids on the night too. A special thank you to the combined Churches of Ulladulla, NC Entertainment Services, Ulladulla Milton Lions Club and the Apex Club of Milton Ulladulla for their valued support and contributions.
CWA Milton invite everyone to CWA Hall at 55 Wason St Milton Saturday December 10 from 8.30am -2pm for a special festive event. Find unique Christmas gifts for family and friends or for yourself. This is the CWA's last and main fundraiser for the year and all funds are distributed to families in need. There will be have homemade Christmas cakes and puddings, cakes, slices, biscuits, chocolates and sweet treats. jams, pickles, chutneys, sauces made by our own branch prizewinning cooks. Morning tea, scones, sausage rolls will be served by members. Trading tables will be full of handicraft, homemade gifts, stocking fillers, along with bric-a-brac, jewellery, books for all ages and plants. Eftpos facilities available.
It appears Santa is not coming to town but in fact is coming to several towns. The Milton Rural Fire Service is excited to announce its Christmas run to help spread some festive fun around the district. From 3pm on Saturday December 17 the man in red will be driven around the area and will make several stops to say hello to all the little and big kids alike. He will be giving out lollies for the kids - [COVID-19 safe in individual bags].
Here is where Santa will be:
3pm Porter Circuit, Milton
3.30pm Milton Public School
4.14 Narrawallee Park - Leo Drive
5pm Matron Porter Reserve Narrawallee and
5.45 pm Mollymook Beach hear the Surf Life Saving Club
So keep an eye out for the big red fire truck and for the man himself.
