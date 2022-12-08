CWA Milton invite everyone to CWA Hall at 55 Wason St Milton Saturday December 10 from 8.30am -2pm for a special festive event. Find unique Christmas gifts for family and friends or for yourself. This is the CWA's last and main fundraiser for the year and all funds are distributed to families in need. There will be have homemade Christmas cakes and puddings, cakes, slices, biscuits, chocolates and sweet treats. jams, pickles, chutneys, sauces made by our own branch prizewinning cooks. Morning tea, scones, sausage rolls will be served by members. Trading tables will be full of handicraft, homemade gifts, stocking fillers, along with bric-a-brac, jewellery, books for all ages and plants. Eftpos facilities available.