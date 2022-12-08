Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Shoalhaven City Council's shorebird protection advice

Updated December 9 2022 - 9:05am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shorebirds. Image supplied

Locals and visitors to Shoalhaven's beaches are asked to help protect shorebirds during their breeding season from now to March.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.