Locals and visitors to Shoalhaven's beaches are asked to help protect shorebirds during their breeding season from now to March.
During this time, the coastline is home to shorebirds who build their nests right on the sand and it is important to be aware and avoid disturbing them as they forage and breed during this critical time of their life cycle.
Breeding shorebirds and their eggs are very well camouflaged, making them hard to spot, but there are simple things that beach goers can do to look after shorebirds.
These are:
Shoalhaven Council Rangers work closely with National Parks and Wildlife Service to patrol shorebird nesting areas and provide education to dog owners on the importance of staying away from the dog prohibited areas.
South Coast shorebird volunteers also monitor and protect shorebird breeding habitats from August until March each year.
Tony Pearman, Ranger Services Lead with Shoalhaven City Council said many of our nesting shorebirds are endangered and their survival relies on our beaches for a safe nesting habitat.
"By staying away from roped-off nesting areas and keeping our dogs under control we can all help save these birds from extinction," Mr Pearman said.
Beachgoers are reminded to check Council's website for information on off-leash and prohibited areas and what penalties may apply.
For more information on shorebirds, visit the National Parks and Wildlife Service webpage.
