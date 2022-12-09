Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

South Coast Open at Mollymook Golf Club

Updated December 9 2022 - 12:04pm, first published 11:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local interest will lie in the performance of gun amateur and Mollymook resident, Jye Halls. Picture supplied

Some of the brightest up-and-coming stars in Australian golf are ready to shine on the south coast next week as the Australasian Summer of Golf hits the Shoalhaven and Illawarra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.