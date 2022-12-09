A FIELD of 60 Beachside Veteran golfers contested a stableford event recently at the Mollymook Beachside Golf Course.
Winner of the day was Patrick Coogan with a score of 24 points, while second place went to John Amer, who scored 22 points in a count-back from third placed George Dennis.
Nearest-the-pin's were awarded to Ken Venables on the second, George Dennis on the sixth and Kevin McIlveen on the ninth.
Balls were awarded down to 15 points on a count-back, while the last wildcard of the year was won by David Wardleworth.
Next week [December 14] will be the final competition game for 2022, and will be a four person ambrose.
