Elizabeth Jones, or Liz as she is widely known as loves being a volunteer with the Ulladulla Salvation Army.
The Narrawallee resident has been a volunteer with the Salvos for 12 years.
She enjoys talking to people who come into the shop and doing something for the community.
Liz said a lot of people and families in the community were in need of the Salvos and of the support the group provides.
"We [the Salvos] provide an important service," she said when it came to supporting people in need.
Liz said the volunteers build up a relationship with the shop's regular customers, particularly when they work on the cash register.
Along with working on the cash register, Liz helps sort clothes and does other tasks.
Liz, given the volunteer shortage, sometimes volunteers up to four days a week.
However, more volunteers would mean the workload could be shared around.
She said they had a few more new volunteers but more was needed.
The need for more volunteers has now increased as the Ulladulla Salvos is set to move into a bigger premises and will need more volunteers to share the workload.
Becoming a volunteer is easy - see details below.
Liz also gets to volunteer with her 14-year-old granddaughter Bailey which she enjoys.
"Bailey enjoys volunteering and it's good fun. It [the Salvos] is a family store and that is what it's all about - family," Liz said about how family members could volunteer together.
Liz said her fellow volunteers were good to work with.
"We all work well as a team and we all have our input and our own ideas. It's good to have someone working with you as they could see something [with a clothing item for example] that you may not see," Liz said.
Liz said she had built up great friendships in the past with her fellow volunteers.
She is looking forward to making new friends with more volunteers in the future.
"Would you like to do something for the community?" Liz said would the question she would put to potential volunteers
She added people would also find volunteering for the Salvos to fulfilling and good for their wellbeing
"It [being a volunteer] does give you satisfaction," she said.
Liz intends to be a volunteer for many more years to come.
"Come in and give it [volunteering a go]," she said.
The larger premises means the Salvos will be able to take donations of furniture and white-goods.
Ideally, they want to open the new store before Christmas - as they want to take advantage of the busy festive/New Year trading period.
To become a volunteer contact Linda at the office or call 4454 1538 Monday to Friday 8.30am to 4pm.
The Salvos are short on volunteers and can offer people a wide variety of volunteering options.
They need a pool of volunteers so they can share the workload.
Once they had 45 volunteers but many have now left and the group only has between five to 10 regular volunteers.
Ulladulla Salvos' Ministry Worker, Auxiliary Lieutenant Stephen Dunn said there was a little process involved about becoming a volunteer and stressed it was not an "overwhelming" one.
He said people could volunteer to work the cash register, to be a back up store manager, help sort clothes, drive the truck [class three licence needed] and be able-bodied truck driver assistants for pick-up and deliveries.
Volunteers can do full days or half days - flexible hours are the theme to volunteering with the Salvos.
There is also some "easy training" for volunteers and paperwork to fill out.
Linda, when approached, will be able to give more details about volunteering.
