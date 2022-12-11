Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Ulladulla Salvation Army needs more volunteers

December 12 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Come and be a Salvos volunteer like Liz.

Elizabeth Jones, or Liz as she is widely known as loves being a volunteer with the Ulladulla Salvation Army.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.