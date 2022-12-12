Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Southerly Busters branch of the Australian Caravan Club ready for 2023

Updated December 12 2022 - 12:22pm, first published 12:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MEMBERS of the Southerly Busters branch of the Australian Caravan Club finished their year with a very successful get together at the Big Four, South Durras.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.