MEMBERS of the Southerly Busters branch of the Australian Caravan Club finished their year with a very successful get together at the Big Four, South Durras.
This is a venue the group has been using for end of year festivities for some time.
It was also the venue for the branch's annual general meeting held recently.
An annual report was presented to the 40 odd members present which outlined the branch's activities for 2022.
The report highlighted the outing (musters) the group organised for the year which included: Club Callala (on two occasions), Karuah a short continuous journey to the immediate north west, and then another extended group journey stopping at Parkes, Bourke, a sheep station, Lightning Ridge, Walgett and more then home via Wee Waa.
The big outing was the visit to the Victorian Gold Fields, later in the year stopping at Glenrowan, Bendigo, Avoca, Ballarat, then the rain started, and didn't it pelt down. Nevertheless, our group made it home without mishap.
The branch normally has a committee of four but this year it has been increased to five.
Generally branch officials remain in their place for three years then must have to stand down.
The election of the 2023 office bearers went as expected apart from a female duo accepting the duel roll of vice president.
The election resulted in the following appointments:
President - Ian Granland
Senior Vice Presidents - Cheryl Hartsorn & Lesley Wilkinson
Secretary - Frank Hopkins
Treasurer _ Allan Fryer
The vice presidents have been hard at it with arrangements for the 2023 year already started and musters organised for: Callala Beach, Stockton, Drovers Campfire Festival (Boggabri), Murray River Tagalong (up to Murray Bridge, then slowly returning along the Victoria side of the Murray), South Coast, Melbourne Cup at Callala Beach and the Christmas function at Shoalhaven Heads.
2023 looks to be an exciting year and the branch welcomes inquiries from potential member; people who just want to meet like friends and travel about Australia.
You can contact secretary Frank Hopkins on 0428 571 291 or by email on: frank.hopkins@hotmail.com Caravans and motor homes welcome.
There is no pressure for you to do anything but turn up, when you can, and enjoy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.