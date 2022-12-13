A section of the Princes Highway notorious as a regular accident hot spot will be investigated.
Transport for NSW is now looking at entrances to the Conjola Bridge on the Princes Highway following a series of accidents.
"Transport for NSW will carry out immediate investigation work and identify any repairs needed to the road levels at the approach to the Conjola Bridge," a Transport for NSW spokesperson said.
For Jesse Chinnock and his family, the news of the investigation could not come any sooner.
They live right near the bridge and regularly see and hear accidents.
The safety investigation comes shortly after a massive one-vehicle accident involving a now 21-year-old man from the Sydney area.
When Jesse and his family recently heard the sound of "massive carnage" they knew the Conjola Bridge had caught another unsuspecting motorist - this time it was the 21-year-old who was driving down to Fisherman's Paradise.
Jesse, his wife Tammy and daughter Shye were all home at the time when they heard the terrible sound of a car coming to grief and they all went to help a badly injured driver.
They never want to experience something like that again but given the poor state of the bridge, they know another accident will take place sooner rather than later.
Recently a truck's drawbar snapped as a result of the questionable section of the road.
Jesse said the situation has been going on for eight years and he wants something done to fix the bridge.
He is so pleased something will finally be done to make the road safe.
Details of the accident involving the 21-year-old were sent to the Highway Patrol Supervisors, by the South Coast Police Command.
The Highway Patrol Supervisors passed the information to the relative authorities for roads and repairs.
The incident involving the 21-year-old happened in the evening after 8.30pm just over a week ago.
Jesse has clear memories of the crash.
"All I could hear was the guy screaming," Jesse said about what they were confronted with.
The driver was in agony and Jesse and his mate Derek got a crowbar to pry the car door open.
They were worried about the car catching on fire which is why they wanted to see if they could get him out of the car.
"We tried to assess him for his injuries and to our disbelief, he was not too bad," Jesse said.
Jesse said the driver is one lucky young man given the state of the upside-down wreckage and the damage it suffered.
He said Tammy and Shye were of awesome help when it came to assisting the injured driver.
"There is a big lump in the bridge and the RTA has been notified," he said to explain why so many incidents happen.
Jesse said at least three times a week there are traffic incidents on the bridge involving vehicles with trailers.
Once three commercial-sized refrigerators came off a semi-trailer and Jesse had to get his bobcat out and push them off the highway.
He has reached out to Federal Member for Gilmore, Fiona Phillips to see if she can help get the bridge fixed and he wants the road issue fixed before there is a fatality.
Jesse hopes to one day see the driver and see how he is going.
The 21-year-old driver is recovering from the accident and remains thankful to Jesse and his family for the help they provided him.
He suffered a neck injury, lost chunks of skin from his hands and had major bruising on his knees.
The injured man was in hospital for two days and remembers some parts of the accident and his recovery will be slow.
