Karina and Manu Maya want to put smiles on the faces of children with cancer in Nepal.
The two Year 11 Ulladulla High School students are doing a fundraiser and soft toy collection for a not-for-profit organisation called Warming Hearts Nepal.
For the twins - their efforts are all about helping children.
Karina said there was not much support for children with cancer in Nepal.
"They don't have access to the small things which might give them comfort and joy," she said.
The twins, a few years ago, organised a successful toy run and sent four "big bags" of toys over to Warming Hearts Nepal and decided another toy run was needed.
Warming Hearts Nepal offers grassroots solutions to problems facing marginalized communities across Nepal. Since its inception, the group has helped thousands of families access emergency food parcels, lifesaving medical care, and supplies and wellness education.
Karina said some children in Nepal may never have toys to play with because their families don't have much money.
"It's important that these children get something to play with that will give them a little comfort in times of hardship and suffering," Karina said.
Manu said it was horrible to think a child would go without something like toys which many of us take for granted.
The twins lived in Nepal for a few years when they were younger which is why the country is close to their hearts.
They saw children and families suffering in Nepal.
"We knew people who had to suffer and go without things," Karina said.
The collection is gaining momentum and it's also being published in Ulladulla High School's newsletter.
The owners of Healing Hearts Ulladulla have been greatly supportive and have kindly agreed to be the designated drop-off point for the soft toy collection, from now until December 22.
"They [the owners of Healing Hearts Ulladulla] have been so great," Karina said.
"I will be taking the toys over there personally," Manu said.
Manu is also doing a medical internship in a hospital in Nepal through Projects Abroad.
"I will also be helping to distribute the toys and helping also to grow a library," Manu said.
Manu is making the trip over there by himself.
The 17-year-old twins have set up a Go Fund Me page to buy children's books to put into the hospitals.
Go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/y28pmn to donate to the Go Fund Me page to get children books.
Karina won't be making the trip this time but in the future plan to go back to Nepal.
