Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Susan Pettitt's Ulladulla and Districts Netball Association holiday clinic

Updated December 12 2022 - 3:21pm, first published 2:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Junior players will get the chance to learn from Susan Pettitt. Picture supplied

THE Ulladulla and Districts Netball Association has some exciting news it wants to share with the community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.