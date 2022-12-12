THE Ulladulla and Districts Netball Association has some exciting news it wants to share with the community.
Highly respected netball Susan Pettitt is coming to town to conduct a netball holiday clinic in Ulladulla on Thursday January 19 2023.
The association has organised an SP Netball Clinic in the School Holidays for girls 6-15 year olds and boys 6-12 year olds from 9am to 11am.
All participants must register and pay $50 directly through www.spnetball.com.
The association will be reimbursing participants playing in the Ulladulla and Districts Netball Association's 2023 UDNA Saturday Winter Competition in either the NetSetGO or Junior Competitions $20 each.
This netball clinic reimbursement can only be claimed by the parent/guardian of the player concerned at a date set by the UDNA Treasurer when the 2023 netball season has commenced.
Register at www.spnetball.com or head to the Ulladulla and Districts Netball Association's Facebook page.
Susan Pettitt grew up in Bega and started playing netball when she was eight years old, beginning her representative netball career playing for Sapphire Coast from the age of 12. After being identified at NSW state level Susan took up a netball scholarship at the Australian Institute of Sport and began playing at the elite level of Australian domestic netball.
Susan has reached the pinnacle in her sport and is currently recognised as one of the top goal shooters in Australia, having been a member of the Australian Diamonds from 2006-2018; including one World Championship and threeCommonwealth Games.
She retired in 2018, with 71 Test Caps for Australia.
Susan has a passion and love for her sport and is passionate about giving back to the game that gave her so much, she does this via her SP Netball Clinics.
She has been conducting clinics throughout NSW for the past 20 years and has coached over 50,000 children the skills of netball.
SP Netball encourages kids to have a go, enjoy their netball and inspire them to work hard and believe that their dream of playing for Australia can become a reality.
