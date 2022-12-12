The Milton-Ulladulla Red Cross Emergency Services volunteers who attended their end of year Christmas luncheon received their medal. The volunteers proudly holding their medals that were presented to them by Regional Officer Jason Hough are Front Row(Left to Right) Bruce White, Dawn Burgess, Regional Officer Jason Hough, Team Leader Joycelyn Bowles, Lesley Harper, Marie Cassidy, Richard Lake and Back Row (Right Hand Side) Geoff Wheatley. The Emergency Services Volunteers who were unable to attend on the day were Retired Team Leader Margaret Peppitt, Julie Langlois, Nara Ballhouse and Margaret Osting, these members will receive their medals as soon as possible.