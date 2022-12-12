Local Red Cross Volunteer Emergency Service team members, almost three years on from the devastating Black Summer Bushfire Emergency, have received the National Emergency Medal.
The medals were for their response to the disaster and their work in evacuation and recovery centres during and after the fires.
Regional Officer, Jason Hough said this was a such a wonderful surprise for the volunteers, as they certainly never seek or expect such acknowledgement, they simply volunteer because they genuinely want to help those in need.
Bruce White, Dawn Burgess,Team Leader Joycelyn Bowles, Lesley Harper, Marie Cassidy, Richard Lake and Geoff Wheatley received medals at the event. Retired Team Leader Margaret Peppitt, Julie Langlois, Nara Ballhouse and Margaret Osting were absent and will receive their medals at a later date.
The volunteers contributed incredible hours in support of their community during and after the bushfire emergency and have continued to do so in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, major floods, and in delivering a range of other emergency preparedness and community engagement activities.
In-fact, right now several of our local members have again been deploying to Central Western NSW in response to the devastating Eugowra and Forbes flood crisis where they have provided Psychological First Aid (PFA) and Register-Find-Reunite (RFR) services.
Australian Red Cross is currently growing our capability and readiness to respond to emergencies and support the community and other emergency service agencies whenever the need may arise.
The region's team members play a vital role in promoting local community preparedness programs such as our Individual or Family RediPlan, and our school-aged children's preparedness program called 'PillowCase'.
Plus of course, in emergencies they provide emotional support and registration services in Evacuation Centres.
Jason and the Milton Ulladulla Emergency Services Volunteers would like to wish everyone a Safe and Merry Christmas.
