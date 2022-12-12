Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla based Red Cross volunteers get National Emergency Medals

Updated December 13 2022 - 10:21am, first published 10:00am
The Milton-Ulladulla Red Cross Emergency Services volunteers who attended their end of year Christmas luncheon received their medal. The volunteers proudly holding their medals that were presented to them by Regional Officer Jason Hough are Front Row(Left to Right) Bruce White, Dawn Burgess, Regional Officer Jason Hough, Team Leader Joycelyn Bowles, Lesley Harper, Marie Cassidy, Richard Lake and Back Row (Right Hand Side) Geoff Wheatley. The Emergency Services Volunteers who were unable to attend on the day were Retired Team Leader Margaret Peppitt, Julie Langlois, Nara Ballhouse and Margaret Osting, these members will receive their medals as soon as possible.

Local Red Cross Volunteer Emergency Service team members, almost three years on from the devastating Black Summer Bushfire Emergency, have received the National Emergency Medal.

