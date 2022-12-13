Matthew Gilkes' Sydney Thunder side will be out to start the KFC Big Bash League season off on a winning note today [Tuesday, December 13].
The Thunder starts the season against the Melbourne Stars at Canberra's picturesque Manuka Oval, regarded as the western Sydney club's 'second home'.
Gilkes, a 23-year-old Ulladulla United Cricket Club junior, said since making his Thunder debut in BBL|08 his game had developed an even harder edge.
"There has been a shift in my mindset, and I guess that has come with age," Gilkes, who hit his career-high BBL score of 93 last summer said.
"When you step up a level there is always some uncertainty, but, with age, I've developed the want to go out there and be the guy who gets a good score and who helps the team win. And that will be my intention this summer."
Thunder assistant coach Shawn Bradstreet said the Sydney-based team had prepared well.
"The mood in the squad is very good. We have a similar squad to last year. There's a lot of talent, so we're looking to run on the back of a good BBL|11 campaign [in which Thunder finished third]," he said.
Bradstreet said the Thunder players enjoy being in Canberra.
"This is our second home. We love playing at Manuka, we've always had great experiences here," he said.
"We love our fans, and it's our second home. It's one of the better cricket grounds.
"Manuka always has a good surface, and there's generally a bit in it for bat and ball."
The assistant coach expects a tough match.
"Stars are always a tough opposition, always good players. They'll come at us being Game One of the season - so we're ready for that," he said.
"Marcus Stoinis at the top of the order has always been a leader for Melbourne Stars and he'll be a big target."
The match gets underway at 7.15pm.
