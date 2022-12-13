Murramarang Rd at Bawley Point is getting a complete overhaul.
Shoalhaven City Council has awarded a major contract to repair Murramarang Rd, from Binnowee Place to Winnawong Place.
At its Monday evening meeting (December 12), council granted the project tender to civil engineering firm Kingsline Pty Ltd for $1,359,032.03.
According to council, the pavement on Murramarang Rd has failed; geotechnical investigation of the site was done in 2018, and again in 2021.
Pavement will be replaced and repaired on a section of Murramarang Rd (as highlighted above), and on 25-metre sections of five adjoining streets: Binnowee Pl, Weemala Cr, Lurnea Ave, Rosemary Ave, and Winnawong Pl.
The project will be a mix of full road reconstruction on the northernmost section, and pavement overlay on the southern section.
During the Monday meeting, Councillor Liza Butler raised a question about the contract, on behalf of the Bawley Point community.
Cr Butler queried why Council opted to tender for this job, rather than do the work itself.
In response, Council CEO Stephen Dunshea said crews were already swamped with road works city-wide.
"We've got four graders plus one construction grader that are flat out... this is really about a decision to allocate resources appropriately, given the conditions that we have," he said.
"[This will take] 12 weeks - for me to put a crew in there for 12 weeks or potentially more is probably not something I want to do given the state of the road network as it is right now.
"We need as many resources in here, helping us out, as we can."
As per council's road repair portal, this project should be completed in March 2023.
An interactive map of all major roadworks, and their projected completion times, has been added to the Shoalhaven City Council website.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post.
