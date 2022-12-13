THE festive season in the Ulladulla area officially kicked off with a night of Christmas carol singing.
Over 400 people attended the event at the Ulladulla Civic Centre on Saturday and everyone had a great night.
President of Business Milton Ulladulla was the master of ceremonies and said it proved to be a fun evening.
"Lots of families attended and there was great performance from the St Marys Stat of the Sea choir," he said about some of the event's highlights.
"We had good support from Shoalhaven City Council, Ex Servos Club, Ulladulla Printing, the Milton Ulladulla Lions Club and the Apex Club.
"Thanks to Business Milton Ulladulla and their member businesses for supporting this great event. I Can't wait for next year."
Santa Run
December 17
It appears Santa is not coming to town but in fact is coming to several towns.
The Milton Rural Fire Service is excited to announce its Christmas run to help spread some festive fun around the district.
From 3pm on Saturday December 17 the man in red will be driven around the area and will make several stops to say hello to all the little and big kids alike.
He will be giving out lollies for the kids - [COVID-19 safe in individual bags].
Here is where Santa will be: 3pm Porter Circuit, Milton, 3.30pm Milton Public School, 4.14 Narrawallee Park - Leo Drive, 5pm Matron Porter Reserve Narrawallee and, 5.45 pm Mollymook Beach hear the Surf Life Saving Club.
So keep an eye out for the big red fire truck and for the man himself.
Yurana's festive lunch
December 25
There is no need for you or anyone else to spend Christmas Day alone this year as a traditional community gathering is making its comeback this year.
This year marks the return of the Yurana Cancer Kids Holiday Homes' free Christmas Day luncheon at Mollymook Surf Club.
The Yurana volunteers hope there will be a full house on the day.
Please call 4454 1700 before December 20 to book your place - if the office is unattended leave a message and one of the volunteers will get back to you.
If people cannot get to the event the group can deliver meals and can also arrange transport to get people to from the venue.
The group does need helpers on the day to help with various jobs.
Drivers are needed to deliver meals and to get people to and from the surf club.
Donations of festive items and money are always welcome.
Please call 4454 1700 and talk to the volunteers about ways you can help or about making a donation.
