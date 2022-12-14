A COMMITTED group of rubbish busters recently completed their biggest challenge yet.
Treading Lightly's junior members, since June this year, have been targeting a local spot in need of a clean-up and their most recent spot was near the Ulladulla tip.
It was the group's biggest challenge, their biggest clean up and thankfully the biggest crew of volunteers took part.
Over 30 volunteers removed 185 kg of general waste and 85kg of recyclables.
The rubbish was sorted and taken straight to the tip by staff member Tony, who brought the truck out to help.
The bushland is now free of three tyres, two televisions, a wheelbarrow, lots of twisted metal, two cushions, and a heap of soft plastic and polystyrene.
Mark your diaries for the first Sunday of the month in 2023 if you want to join the crew.
Treading Lightly would like to thank the community for its support.
The volunteers put in over 100 hours to clean up the rubbish each month from the various locations since June this year.
An impressive 486 kilograms of waste was collected and the weight, given lightweight plastic products featured highly during their picks, further highlights' the volunteers' efforts.
Treading Lightly is a not-for-profit organisation with the mission of developing solutions to improve our communities and the environment.
