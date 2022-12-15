A lack of planning and the failure to consult the community are just two of the reasons why Ulladulla High School suffers from an unacceptable overcrowding situation, according to representatives of two community-based educational bodies.
President of the Ulladulla High School's Parents and Citizens Association, Matt Knight, and Kevin Bartolo, who formed the Ulladulla Area Schools Expansion Action Group, said the NSW Education Department needs to come forward and fix the problems it created at Ulladulla High.
They and many other parents in the area say students are not getting what is required when it comes to their educational needs.
A "grassroots" plan to fix the overcrowding situation at the high school is being formulated and a challenge to the candidates for the NSW seat of the South Coast to come forward with their plans/vision prior to the election in March 2023 was issued.
The Milton Ulladulla Times sat down with both Mr Knight and Mr Bartolo for a talk about a way forward and what is happening at Ulladulla High.
It was an informative but concerning interview.
Mr Bartolo is quick to sum up what is currently taking place at Ulladulla High School.
"The high school can't cope with what the needs of the students are," Mr Bartolo said.
He said overcrowding, lack of teachers to help students with one-on-one support and the budget not meeting the students' needs were some of the issues.
"I know from what my daughter tells me and from the other students that I have spoken with and they say the school is very overcrowded and it is not a nice atmosphere for the kids," Mr Bartolo said.
Mr Bartolo said the noise and congestion do not create a relaxing environment for the students when they are outside taking their breaks.
"Having an overcrowded school does not create a good learning or a good social environment," he said.
The P&C president said Ulladulla High also has more than 100 students with disabilities and in special classes.
"Ulladulla High actually has more students with a diagnosed disability than we do at Budawang School," Mr Knight said.
"We have a lot of small classes, off-site classes and a lot of demountables covering that extra need.
"We have a great need for appropriate classes and appropriate teaching spaces for the kids at all socio-economic levels and with all kinds of disabilities and learning needs."
Mr Knight wanted to add what happened when the region was hit by the spate of heavy rain.
"There is not actually enough outside undercover seating for everyone to be out of the weather at lunchtime. So literally there were kids who had to stand up for their entire lunch break - they could not sit anywhere to eat their lunch because of the torrential rain," he said.
Mr Knight said the P&C had to provide funds and also got a grant from Federal Member for Gilmore, Fiona Phillips, to go towards a new shade structure to cover another area where "50 or 100 people" can go when it's raining.
"P&Cs and the Federal Government should not be funding State Government infrastructure," Mr Knight said.
The P&C president said they would rather fund well-being initiatives or other things.
"We have to fill the gaps because the department has not done it," Mr Knight said.
"The vision now that we would propose would be to relocate Ulladulla Public School from its current site which is very landlocked and size constrained on Green Street and move onto the current Ulladulla High School site. This would give it [Ulladulla Public] the space it needs and move the high school onto the Croobyar Road site," Mr Knight said.
Mr Knight said the Ulladulla High and Ulladulla Public School's Parents and Citizens Association both support the proposal.
Both associations have discussed the matter and both believe it's worth chasing.
While he can't speak on behalf of the principals of both schools, Mr Knight does believe the site swap was supported on "all levels of the school communities".
The new Budawang School is being built on the Croobyar Road site and both Mr Knight and Mr Bartolo agree that the Budawang needs a new facility.
However, both think a new Ulladulla High should have been built on the Croobyar Road site or given the chance to share the land.
Mr Knight added he thought the new Budawang School should have been built on the Garside Road site which the education department says is surplus to the its needs.
With the current facility hitting its peak capacity of 30 students, Budawang's new school is being built in Milton to allow for more students with special needs to join.
Mr Bartolo some time ago set up the Ulladulla Area Schools Expansion Action Group to try and get the school issue on the agenda.
Gladys Berejiklian was the premier at the time and he asked if she would sit and talk to him and group members about education issues.
The meeting was not arranged and he has tried to contact Sarah Mitchell Minister for Education and Early Learning on several occasions.
"Not once has she responded to my emails personally and each time it has been a different person with a different title who has responded," Mr Bartolo said.
He got the impression they just wanted him to go away.
His offers of zoom meeting and other catch-up has been turned down.
Years ago Mr Knight attended consultation meetings regarding the plan for the Croobyar Road site when it was first bought by the NSW Government.
Mr Knight said suggestions that the high school should go on the Croobyar Road site and the new Budawang School on Garside Road were ignored.
"I am happy that Budawang has a redevelopment - they need it and they have been on leased ground and we have always supported Budwang getting a spot somewhere," he said.
Budawang School is being built in front of the Croobyar Road site which means now, according to Mr Knight, that to accommodate the high school the site may now have to be expanded and some adjoining land being bought.
Mr Bartolo is in agreement with the issues raised by Mr Knight.
He added if Budwang went to Garside they could have doubled the size of the special-purpose school currently being built on Croobyar Road.
Mr Knight once again goes back to the community consultation process being ignored.
"I am gobsmacked by the cynicism with which the senior department of education officials have created a process of consultation that was a ruse and not used," he said.
Mr Knight said he was kicked off the consultation group because he started asking questions.
"If they listened to the "grassroots" we would have had an entirely different process and an entirely different outcome at all levels," he said.
Mr Knight said the problem was the senior bureaucracy members who have formed a view that there is no business case for expansion at Ulladulla High and that there is no overcrowding.
"Anyone who is claiming that there has not been a population growth on the coast has their head in the sand," Mr Knight said.
A Department of Education spokesperson said an upgrade at Ulladulla High School was funded in the 2022/23 NSW Budget.
"The project is in the early planning stage," the spokesperson said.
"A timeline for delivery will be confirmed as planning progresses and the community will have the opportunity to have their say on the upgrade once the proposal has been submitted to Shoalhaven City Council."
The spokesperson said further updates will be made available on the School Infrastructure NSW website at https://www.schoolinfrastructure.nsw.gov.au/ as information becomes available.
The spokesperson said the community was part of the planning process involving the educational plans and their views were considered.
"During the early planning phase of the new Budawang school project, the Department of Education considers a range of options for NSW Treasury to assess including the location of the new school," the spokesperson said.
"During this time, the community campaigned for the purchase of the old Shoalhaven Anglican School site for this project, which was then considered the best option for the relocation of the Budawang School."
The Department of Education supplied the following background information.
In 2021, the department conducted a Flora and Fauna Assessment of the Mollymook site to determine its ecological value, identify native vegetation and fauna habitats, and assess the site's suitability for redevelopment.
Following the review of the community survey results and biodiversity surveys, it was determined the site was not needed for any educational purposes.
Planning for the relocation of the Budawang School has considered future use of the remainder of the Shoalhaven Anglican School site with the site to be retained for future educational purposes.
Both Mr Bartolo and Mr Knight said the local teaching staff cannot be blamed for the current situation.
"We have very passionate and hard working principals in our schools here and passionate and hard working teachers in our school. We also have a passionate community," Mr Knight said.
"They have been fighting for our community for a long time and we want to back them and we want a viable solution.
"The problem here is not our principals - the problem sits further up the chain." The next step forward.
"We call on the politicians who are standing for election in March next year to make a commitment to local education and to actually to concretely state what that is going to be and how they are going to support public education in the southern Shoalhaven," Mr Knight said.
"I also call on the Department of Education to fix the problem it created."
He wants the department to "actually invest" in the southern Shoalhaven with expansion and appropriate facilities for the local youths.
"Our local young people deserve the best," Mr Knight said in regards to educational needs.
Mr Bartolo added people can use their vote to help get the region better educational facilities.
"Interaction is the best thing - the community needs interaction with the government on this issue." Mr Bartolo said.
"We need an open discussion to nut through these problems so we can come up with a solution. At the end of the day that is what we need - a solution."
Mr Bartolo just not doing anything was not a solution.
He also suggested that looking at the population statistics that Ulladulla should get a new school now and not the one being planned for the Nowra area.
They suggest people should also look at the growth suggestion for the Milton/Ulladulla area Shoalhaven City Council produced which will put further strain on the local schools in the future.
They both like the sound of calling for a public meeting just on educational matters which could be organised by one of the candidates.
Join the Ulladulla High or Ulladulla Public School P&C to stay in touch with all that is happening between now and the NSW State Election in 2023.
"We need everyone in the community to voice their opinions with their votes and to make sure our children get the facilities they need," Mr Bartolo said.
