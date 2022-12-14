Music renaissance as '70s and '80s hits dominate TV ads

I don't know if it's just me but I'm hearing more and more music from the '70s and '80s being used as theme songs in current television commercials.
And I totally love it.
Those musical stylings of four or more decades ago bring back so many memories of my childhood and teenage years - it's nostalgic and actually quite soothing compared to those hideously, jarring and monotonus tunes that accompany the likes of Domayne and Harvey Norman ads.
This renaissance is surely testament to an era of musical greatness from artists like Fleetwood Mac, Queen, The Beatles, Dragon, INXS and Bread - all bands whose members actually played real musical instruments and articulated the lyrics so you could understand and relate to them.
There was nothing computer enhanced - just raw and great talent.
Sorry Gen Z, Gen A and Triple-J. I apologise.
Clearly your funk, electro, hip hop, indie and k-pop genres don't cut it at the moment - maybe they will in another 40 years and I doubt that I'll be around to hear it.
But having said all that, when I have been in the company my my two millennials and any of 'my' tunes hit the airwaves, I have caught them quietly humming or singing along - you see this music is timeless and transends all other genres.
Here's a little list I've been compiling of those favourite tunes recently used in adverts selling everything from Macca's to Michael Hill Jewellery and Bega Cheese.
. McDonalds - Livin' on a Prayer: Bon Jovi (1986).
. Michael Hill Jewellery - Only You: Yazoo (1982).
. Inspirations Paint - Dream Weaver: Gary Wright (1975).
. Bega Cheese - I'm still in Love with You: Dragon (1978).
. Toyota Carolla - Flash: Queen (1980).
. OPTUS - Everything I own: Bread (1972).
. Australia Post and Energy Australia - Don't Stop: Fleetwood Mac (1977).
. Subaru - Nothing's Going to Stop Us: Starship (1987).
Donna Sharpe is a multi award winning journalist who has covered news across Newcastle and the Hunter for 40 years. She started her cadetship with The Maitland Mercury in 1981 and in 1995 moved to The Newcastle Herald where she spent 17 years covering local government, crime and general news. She returned to The Mercury in 2015 and has been editor since July 2021.
