MANY parents are dreading the words "I am bored" as the Christmas break looms.
Thanks to the Ulladulla Library there is no need for children to be bored as they have a heap of great activities planned.
Here is their holiday agenda:
For children 5 - 12 years old:
Spinner and Twirligigs - Tuesday January 10 2023 10:30-11.30am
Explore colour by decorating a wooden hand spinner then create a whimsical rainbow twirligig paper toy to dance in the wind at your place. Bookings open on December 21. Only limited places so book online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call the library on 4444 8820.
Kids Movie at Ulladulla Library - Monday January 16 2023 11:00am-12.30pm
Munch on some popcorn in a beanbag and enjoy an animated movie - while spending years attempting to return home, marooned Space Ranger encounters an army of ruthless robots who are attempting to steal his fuel source. Bookings open on December 21. Only limited places so book online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call the library on 4444 8820.
Pencil Case Design Studio - Wednesday January 18 2023 10:30-11.30am
Create your unique canvas pencil case! Go back to school in style with your personalised pencil case. Use fabric pens, paint and a range of embellishments to turn a plain canvas pencil case into art. Bookings open on December 21. Only limited places so book online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call the library on 4444 8820.
For children aged 8-12 years only:
Sphero Magic Maze Challenge - Tuesday January 24 2023 3:00-4.00pm
Build a challenging course for the Spheros robots to navigate with LEGO, cardboard and other materials. Who's robot will be first to solve the maze challenge? Bookings open on December 21. Only limited places so book online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call the library on 4444 8820.
