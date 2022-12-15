Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Ulladulla Library's school holiday activities

Updated December 15 2022 - 1:02pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thanks to the Ulladulla Library there is no need for children to be bored as they have a heap of great activities planned.

MANY parents are dreading the words "I am bored" as the Christmas break looms.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.