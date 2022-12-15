THE Southern Shoalhaven was one of the big winners from the NSW Government's 2022 Community Building Partnership Program.
Member for South Coast, Shelley Hancock said the funding announcements were good news for the community.
"This grassroots funding will directly help create a more vibrant and inclusive local community with positive social, environmental and recreational outcomes," Mrs Hancock said.
"I congratulate all the organisations that were successful in their application and look forward to seeing how these projects make a real difference for community groups in the area."
The full list of successful projects in the South Coast electorate for the 2022 round are:
The Lions Ulladulla District Community Foundation will use the funds for a Jindelara Cottage upgrade and integration, the Bawley Point, Kioloa, Termeil Community Organisation will use its money for Bawley Point Reserve playground upgrade, the Ulladulla and District Community Resources Centre will get a mobile response vehicle and the Dunn and Lewis Youth Development Foundation will use its funds for stage lighting.
The other groups will also purchase vital pieces of equipment and more.
