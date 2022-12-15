Sixty-one Beachside Veteran golfers finished the year with a social four person ambrose, at the Mollymook Beachside Golf Course on Wednesday December 4.
The winner team was Brian Morrison, Stig Andersson, Cliff Workman and Simon Richmond with a great score of 15.5.
Second place went to the team of Roy Bender, Graham Sweet, Phil Smart and Wayne Smith, who scored 17.5, with all members of both teams receiving a bottle of wine.
Third place went to Keith Stephens, Roger Pullinger, Keith Potts and Helmut Bacher, who all received two golf balls.
Nearest-the-pin's were awarded to Cliff Workman on the second, Danny Fleming on the sisth and Ron Sweaney on the ninth.
There were no wildcards awarded for this game, however all players received a golf ball to practice over the Christmas break.
After the completion of the match awards, players and their guests moved into the dining room for the all important trophy presentation and Christmas lunch.
Eighty-five people sat down to the Presentation Lunch followed by the 2022 Trophy Presentations by Captain Ron Sweaney.
Next year's start for competition will be on WednesdayJanuary 25 2023.
Wishing all golfers and their families a wonderful Christmas and New Year.
2022 trophy winners were:
Hole-In-One Trophies were awarded to Kevin McIlveen (1st hole); Ray Werner (2nd hole); and Don Crotty (9th hole);
Phillips Smash Repairs Trophy was won by Don Miller with +4, from runner-up Ken Venables +3;
John Percy Memorial Trophy was won by Tanzi Lea on 18 points, from runner-up Neil Best with 14 points;
Captain's Trophy was won by Paul Pfeiffer scoring 54 net from runner-up Shane Roche 58 net;
Medal of Medals winner was Peter Geach with 38 points from runner-up, Chris Hole 36 points;
2022 Overall Player of the Year was Peter Geach scoring 55 points while Shane Roche was runner-up with 54 points.
Beachside Championship A Grade Winner was Neil Best scoring 55 points, from runner-Tony Reeson scoring 53 points;
Beachside Championship B Grade Winner was Ray Werner 53 points, from runner-up Phil Smart 51 points;
Beachside Club Champion was Brian Morrison with 81 net, from runner-up Michael Peacock on 83 net.
Special thanks again are extended to Danny and Leonie Fleming for organising a great day.
