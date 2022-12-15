Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Beachside Veteran golf results

December 16 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From left - Tanzi Lea, Don Miller, Michael Peacock, Brian Morrison, Peter Geach, Raymond Werner, and Paul Pfeiffer with their awards. Picture supplied

Sixty-one Beachside Veteran golfers finished the year with a social four person ambrose, at the Mollymook Beachside Golf Course on Wednesday December 4.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.