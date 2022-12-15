School holiday program is for youths with the write stuff

STAFF from the Ulladulla Library are looking for young people with the write stuff.
The library, during the school holidays, is hosting 'Just Write', a two-week program of writing workshops, hands-on creative activities and competitions for Shoalhaven teens (ages 12-18) run by the South Coast Writers Centre.
The program details are:
Zine Art Collage with Angie Cass
January 6 11am-2pm
How to Write a Book Review with Sandy Fussell
January 10 11am-12pm Online
Screenwriting with Morna Seres
January 12 11am-2pm
Untranslatable: Writing the Unwritten with Rhys Lorenc
January 18 9.30am-12pm
Translating Yourself: Unique Ideas Into Stories with Helena Fox
1January 18 12.30pm-3.30pm
These workshops are free and can be booked through South Coast Writers Centre at https://events.humanitix.com/summer-school-holiday-program.
The South Coast Writers Centre aims to support writers of all stages via its program of creative events and professional development, and to promote the South Coast's emerging and established writers through the development of audiences.
The centre supports these aims through its literary events and workshop program.
