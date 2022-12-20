Your private sanctuary

Drive through the automated gates to your own private sanctuary. Uniquely designed to take in extraordinary views, this six bedroom home successfully combines cool coastal chic with relaxed family living spaces.
The light-filled interiors with high-raked ceilings, fans and louvred windows will keep you cool you in summer, and the gas fireplace upstairs and slow combustion stove downstairs will keep you cosy in winter.
The home features Baltic pine floors, carpeted lounges and bedrooms, and marble tiled bathrooms.
Enjoy the abundance of space to entertain and accommodate family and friends. The top level features open-plan living and dining, a glamorous kitchen with quality fittings and appliances plus plenty of storage.
There is a luxurious main suite, and a second ensuited bedroom currently used as an office, another two bedrooms and a bathroom.
Downstairs has its own living, dining and full kitchen, bathroom and two generously proportioned bedrooms. The home is fully automated for your every convenience, with electric gates, security system and solar energy system as well as Wi-Fi controlled lights and music.
Relax and recharge by taking a dip in the privacy of your own self-cleaning, saltwater pool, beautifully screened with mature easy care trees. The cabana is perfect for casual al fresco dining. Inside, linger in the nook at the front of house, reading a book or just escaping the world whilst gazing over the restorative lush green and deep ocean blue views.
And take a short stroll to Mollymook Beach, cafes and dog-friendly Collers beach or a short drive to renown award-winning eateries, two golf courses, and pristine local beaches.
