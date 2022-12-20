Milton Ulladulla Times
Property of the Week

73 Golf Avenue, Mollymook Beach

By House of the Week
December 21 2022 - 8:30am
Your private sanctuary

6 BED | 4 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 73 Golf Avenue, Mollymook Beach
  • Contact agent
  • Agency: Cooper Coastal Properties
  • Contact: Craig Cooper 0434 311 113
  • Inspect: By appointment

Drive through the automated gates to your own private sanctuary. Uniquely designed to take in extraordinary views, this six bedroom home successfully combines cool coastal chic with relaxed family living spaces.

