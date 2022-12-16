Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

St George Illawarra Dragons train at Mollymook's Bill Andriske Oval

Updated December 16 2022 - 12:07pm, first published 11:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MOLLYMOOK'S Bill Andriske Oval turned red and white on yesterday [Thursday December 15] when the St George Illawarra players hit the town - a thrill for the local rugby league fans.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.