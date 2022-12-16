MOLLYMOOK'S Bill Andriske Oval turned red and white on yesterday [Thursday December 15] when the St George Illawarra players hit the town - a thrill for the local rugby league fans.
The Dragons ran through a series of training drills as they prepared for next year's NRL season.
The fans got to see the Dragons in action and also saw how seriously they are taking their pre-season training as indicated by a minor scuffle between a few of the players.
Dragons' head coach Anthony Griffin said he was happy with the efforts his players produced, while Group 7 Rugby League's Operations Manager and former NRL player Ashton Sims made a point of thanking the Saints' mentor for bringing his players to the Shoalhaven.
Secretary of the Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs seniors, Sally Stewart, agreed that was a big deal to get a NRL team in town.
"It's really exciting that we have an NRL team down here using our facilities and it's really good for the kids to see these players in action," she said,
Once the training session was over - the fans were allowed onto the field to get autographs and have photos taken with the players.
Early in the week, the Dragons held a similar session in Nowra.
