A $1 million upgrade of Ulladulla's Warden Head Lighthouse reserve is now complete,
The NSW Government says the upgrade provides a shining example of investment on the South Coast that enhanced facilities for regional tourism while creating enduring benefits for the local community.
Member for South Coast Shelley Hancock said the upgrade improved the viewing experience and delivered landscaping, parking and amenity improvements to the 4,188 square metre Crown reserve.
"The lookout has been completely revamped with a solid floor and pathway so it is fully accessible, and there is new seating on attractive sandstone blocks arranged in the shape of a bay," Mrs Hancock said.
"Better parking will make it easier for people to visit Warden Head Lighthouse, a landmark that is a much-loved part of the history, culture and character of the region."
The completed project includes:
Interpretive signage will be installed in early 2023.
Minister for Lands and Water Kevin Anderson said Warden Head Lighthouse is one of only two lighthouses in NSW made from wrought iron plates.
"Crown reserves include some of NSW's most spectacular locations, supporting regional tourism and making local areas amazing places to live and visit," Mr Anderson said.
