THREE Ulladulla High School athletes did themselves and the Shoalhaven region proud at a recent major event.
Lily Winward, Cheyenne Murray and Olivia Greenhalgh all made the NSW team and raced at the recent Australian All Schools track and field championships in Adelaide.
Lily won her first national medal after five years of training.
She came second in the under-18 girls' 1500m after producing a brilliant tactical race.
Then two days later Lily came a close third, with two seconds separating first to third, in the 3000m in a personal best time of 9.46.21 minutes.
This is Lily's first year taking the 3000m seriously as previously was focusing more on the 800m
Olivia Greenhalgh came seventh in the 1500m under-17 girls' section and this is her highest placing in the 1500m at the an Australian championship.
Cheyenne Murray came second in the under-15 girls 800m thanks to her new personal best of 2.13.36 minutes.
Cheyenne has worked so hard to get back her fitness since starting with me after having four months off due to an ankle injury.
Getting silver was definitely special for Cheyenne given her battle with injury.
To get to this level all three had to compete at zone, regionals, NSW Combined High Schools and then NSW All Schools.
Their coach Andae Kalemusic said she was proud of the trio.
The three athletes would like to give a special mention to locals John and Cath Murray who donated generously to get them over to Adelaide.
They would also like to thank the Year 12 students at Ulladulla High School who organised a cake stall for the girls and the Ulladulla High School's Parents and Citizens Association for also providing them with support and funds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.