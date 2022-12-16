A brand new festival will put local acts centre stage this month at the Nowra Showground.
On Friday December 23 About Town Events will be bringing its 'Local Motion' festival to Nowra from 1pm to 10:30pm.
The main stage sees Abroad, Bronte Alva, Club Camèl, Debbies, Groove Society and West Wind performing.
With support from Bobby Hart, Disc Tickler, GAK, Haylee Karmer, Max Feast, Neek, Padre and The Fins smashing it out in the Disco Tent.
Boosting the line-up is Lucy Lucy and the legends from Peking Duk, while playing under their solo projects are Keli Holiday and Y.O.G.A.
Tickets cost $55 via Moshtix and there is free bus shuttles from Nowra and Kiama for ticket holders.
About Town Events started with three brothers, their father and a great mate, all with a passion for music, deciding it was time to give it a go and plan a music event in their own backyards.
"We see this event as something that grows each year, providing opportunities for local music artists to showcase their skills," event co-organiser Henry Phillips said.
"So, come and have a good time with your friends, dancing in the sun enjoying what the South Coast has to offer.
"We're really excited about bringing this event to the South Coast, especially at Christmas time. We have orchestrated a great line-up that showcases local talent, hence the name Local Motion."
