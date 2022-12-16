Milton Ulladulla Times
Ulladulla United Cricket Club junior in KFC Big Bash League match

Updated December 16 2022 - 4:31pm, first published 4:30pm
Matt Gilkes. Picture Matt King, Getty Images

Matt Gilkes will be looking to at least get off the mark this evening [Friday December 16] when the Sydney Thunder takes on the Adelaide Strikers in a KFC Big Bash League match.

