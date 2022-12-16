Matt Gilkes will be looking to at least get off the mark this evening [Friday December 16] when the Sydney Thunder takes on the Adelaide Strikers in a KFC Big Bash League match.
Gilkes, an Ulladulla United Cricket Club junior, got a duck during the Thunder's one wicket win over the Melbourne Stars on Tuesday.
Gilkes, this evening at the Sydney Showground against the Strikers, will be out to show why many people expect him to be one of this season's leading run-makers.
He may end up facing the leg spin wizard Rashid Khan and veteran bowler Peter Siddle is also capable of hurting the Thunder's batting line up.
Sydney Thunder's captain Jason Sangha said he and the club's playing squad looked forward to playing this evening against the talented Strikers.
"Adelaide, especially with Chris Lynn at the top of the order, is a strong side. They played very well against the Sixers, a team which is always a tricky one to beat," he said
"We're looking forward to playing at the Sydney Showground Stadium. The Canberra crowd created an electric atmosphere, and we'd love to have that at the Showground tonight from 8.15pm.
"Our crowd has always been so supportive of us, and we look forward to meeting our supporters after the match."
Meanwhile, the Shoalhaven's other Big Bash batter Nic Maddinson led the Melbourne Renegades to victory over the Brisbane Heat last night [Thursday] in Cairns.
The Shoalhaven product was in rare form and blasted a BBL career-best of 87 runs off just 49 balls which included 10 fours and three sixes.
The Renegades ended up with a 22 run victory.
