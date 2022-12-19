THIS year's Year 12 class from Ulladulla High are now preparing for the next stage of their lives.
The students gathered for a morning tea at the school on Friday [December 16] and in general, the students were happy with their marks and are looking forward to either going to university or heading towards various career paths.
Ethan Berry was happy with the 70.1 ATAR he received and also surprised.
The HEC trials gave Ethan the wake-up call he needed.
Ethan said his efforts in the trials were not up to standard and he realised he needed to hit the books harder.
He is looking at a few business-related options at the University of Canberra.
Kai Minassian said he was happy with the 81.45 result he achieved.
Kai said the result gave him a few academic options to follow.
"I was definitely nervous the night before," he said about waiting for the results to come out.
"I was also excited just to be done with it all and even if it's not the mark I wanted it's still a result that I can move on with and start in the next chapter of my life."
Kai has the option to do a law degree at the University of Technology Sydney or something else in that "sphere".
Ashley Evans had already got an offer for her top choice and was also happy with her 30.95 ATAR.
Ashley is looking toward a career path in the volcanology field.
"I got into a Bachelor of Science at the University of Wollongong which can hopefully set me towards that area," she said.
She is also happy that the whole HSC experience is now over.
Jessica Lesslie said her exam results were good, but her ATAR of 59.10 was lower than expected.
"I thought I could have gotten higher," Jessica said about her ATAR.
"It has been a tough year personally but I think in general I have done pretty well."
Jessica got early entry into the University of Wollongong to study medical and health sciences.
"I am very excited," Jessica said about the next stage of her life.
Elijah Dabelstein was happy with his 77.55 ATAR and he also had the luxury of having early entry to a couple of universities.
He wants to study sports and exercise science and then do a masters in physiotherapy.
"It's a big relief and the weight is off our shoulders now the results have come out," he said about the HSC in general.
"We don't have to stress about it anymore."
Ashton Johnson's ATAR of 96.95 is impressive - to say the least.
He was obviously "very happy" with getting such a mark.
"There were definitely periods during the year when I was under stress," Ashton said.
"However it was pressure I put on myself."
His goal was to be an air force pilot and he has just been accepted.
He goes to Canberra next month to study at the Australian Defence Force Academy where he will do three years of university and military training.
Ashton can see how the HSC puts many people under pressure but added the pressure was good in a way.
"It makes you more resilient and there are definitely parts of the process that are not enjoyable," he said about handling pressure.
Ashton said he was relieved that the HSC was over.
"It's all paying off and I worked really hard last year and I got what I wanted so I am happy," he said.
