A Mollymook house has been destroyed in a fire, with NSW Police appealing for public assistance, treating the blaze as suspicious.
Emergency services were called to Bannister Head Road on Sunday, December 2022 at about 2.45am following reports of a house fire.
The emergency service teams, on arrival, found a two level home was well alight.
Fire Rescue NSW had five fire trucks attend and were supported by the Rural Fire Service, police and ambulance.
However, despite efforts, the home was extensively damaged.
It took firefighters nearly two hours to extinguish the fire.
Firefighters stayed on scene to ensure there was no reignition and to extinguish hot spots unit 8.30am
The house was unoccupied at the time and there have been no reports of any injuries.
Officers attached to the South Coast Police District established a crime scene and have commenced an investigation into the cause of the blaze.
Anyone with any information is being urged to call Ulladulla police on 4454 8599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
