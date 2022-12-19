For respected Ulladulla High School math teacher, Matt Graham, retirement just adds up.
Mr Graham, after a 36-year teaching career, has decided the time has come for him to retire and he just completed his last official term.
He came to Ulladulla High in 1994 as a mathematics teacher and is finishing his career as a highly respected head teacher.
Mr Graham said the people and the town were the main reasons why he stayed at Ulladulla High for 29-years.
Mutual respect was something he strove for with his students.
"Building a good relationship with the kids is one of the biggest things - not necessarily friendship but a relationship of mutual respect," he said.
Apart from his math and head teaching role, he also did a "computing stint across the school - a computing administration job".
Mr Graham also did time as a technological and applied studies head teacher at Ulladulla High
"Maths is probably my passion," he said.
He said the introduction of technology like electronic devices in a classroom was a good thing to deliver lessons.
"However, I still reckon you can't go past a blackboard and chalk. I prefer a blackboard and chalk to a whiteboard - I never did like whiteboards," he said.
His former students are always happy to say hello when he bumps into them.
"It's always good," he said about catching up with his former students.
When he first started at Ulladulla High the school had 700 students - now it has 1300 kids.
"You could see the ocean from the assembly area when I first started," he said.
Mr Graham's partner Ros has also retired which is one of the reasons why he decided to call time on his career.
"It's time to give someone else a shot at teaching here," he said.
"I think I am leaving on a good note."
He and Ros plan to hitch the caravan and do some traveling, but still live in the Ulladulla area.
Mr Graham said his students said they were sorry to see him go.
His students called him "sir" but he also got called "Matty G" a bit - especially by the senior students.
He hopes his students think he was a good teacher who "knew his stuff".
Mr Graham loves to see how a student, who may not have been at the top of the class that he helped, had worked up and ended up with a strong career path.
"I taught a lot of the tradies in town," he said.
Mr Graham said a teachers' workload had increased over the years.
The retiring teacher is happy with the way he helped build up the math facility.
"We did a really good job during the COVID-19 lockdown," he said.
His love of playing football was another reason why he stayed in the region.
He even got to play football for the Milton Ulladulla Panthers with some of his ex-students.
His career started at Willyama High School in Broken Hill when he was 25-years-of-age.
"It was a good place and a big friendly town," Mr Graham said about Broken Hill.
He taught at Broken Hill for five years and his home town is in Young.
His dad Guy was a teacher in Young.
Mr Graham, at first, did not want to follow in his father's footsteps and first started studying marine engineering for six months.
However, he came back Young and worked for 18-months for Woolworths before heading off to Canberra to become a teacher.
Math and science were always his passions - so he concentrated on the math side of things.
