EVERYONE enjoyed the performance of the St Marys Star of the Sea School students at the recent Ulladulla Christmas Carols.
The students dressed up as Christmas angels and kings which pleased and entertained the crowd.
They sang Silent Night and A Very Aussie Christmas.
The St Marys Star of the Sea choir also visited Sarah Claydon Retirement Village to sing Christmas songs and give handmade cards that our Mini Vinnies Group made to the residents.
President of Business Milton Ulladulla, Matt Dell, was the master of ceremonies at the carol event and said it proved to be a fun evening.
He gave the St Marys Star of the Sea School students a special mention.
"Lots of families attended and there was great performance from the St Marys Star of the Sea choir," he said about some of the event's highlights.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.