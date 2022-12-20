It's summer the school holidays, which is the busiest time of the year for the Mollymook Surf Club volunteer lifesavers, but they are ready to keep families safe on our beaches.
Club Captain, Adam Woodward said during winter all lifesavers went through a reassessment to ensure they are all up-to-date with the latest rescue and first aid techniques to offer the best possible service on the beach.
"It is essential that all swimmers, including holiday visitors, make the effort to find a patrolled beach where they can swim safely between the red and yellow flags to avoid a family tragedy," he said.
"During the holidays our volunteers will be patrolling three beaches, the south and north end of Mollymook and Narrawallee.
"We are the only club on the coast to patrol three beaches, offering maximum safety for beach goers and our volunteers will be stretched to the limit doing six patrols a day.
"Swimmers are encouraged to discuss any issues with the lifesavers, they are there to help you and ensure you have a great day on our fabulous beaches."
Captain Woodward said every year volunteers notice more first-timers to the beach and it is important they find the patrolled areas for safe swimming.
As well as the patrols on the beach the club operates rescue craft, jet ski and IRB which constantly on call for rescue needs.
The surf club's annual door knock appeal will be conducted on Tuesday, January 3 between 5 and 7 pm.
It is a major fundraiser for the club and allows for the ongoing training of volunteers and maintenance of rescue equipment.
The club also provides 24/7 rescue service for the south coast ocean, lakes and rivers.
Captain Woodward said club members wish everyone a very Merry Christmas.
"We look forward to seeing you all on the beach!," he said.
