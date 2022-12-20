Budawang School students gathered for a presentation day on Friday [December 16], its first social gathering after years of COVID-19 lockdowns.
Assistant principal Elaine Howard said it was a wonderful opportunity for parents to gather and celebrate the achievements of students.
"This was a great opportunity to recognise not only our students but also our volunteers and the work they do to support us," she said.
READ MORE:
At the event students were celebrated for their hard work and achievements, and each class gave a video presentation.
"We recognised our Year Six students with an enormous cake that was shared by all," Ms Howard said.
"All year Flynn worked hard learning to play chords on his guitar and to finish presentation day he confidently led the audience in singing Jingle Bells."
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.