The NSW Bush Breakers hierarchy have named the Shoalhaven's Jo Kelly as one of their key players
The Breakers recently named a well-balanced 13-player squad to travel to the ACT for the Toyota Australian Country Championships from January 14-20.
The Shoalhaven's Jo Kelly, as noted by experienced coach Tommy Anderson, is a key member of the side.
"Jo Kelly is another of our more experienced players and she is still scoring runs in Premier Cricket, while (former Sydney Sixers allrounder and current GWS Giants AFLW star) Jodie Hicks will also be in our leadership group," Anderson said
The 13-player squad will take on teams from Western Australia, South Australia, Victoria, ACT, Queensland and East Asia Pacific.
The squad includes four debutants - all from the Central Coast - Grace Dignam, Amy Cunningham, Rochelle Davis and Sophie Shelley - and a host of wily veterans, ably led by captain Kira Churchland.
"We've got a really good blend of youth and experience this year," Anderson said.
"We've left some really good older players out and had very tight selections because some of the younger players have forced their way in. Grace Dignam is one example of a younger player that has come through the country pathways and is a leader already.
"Every player selected plays in Sydney Premier Cricket, so we are not going to just to make the numbers up."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.