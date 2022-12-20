Top signs you're a true tennis fan

It's easy to become a tennis fan-community member from anywhere. Picture by Shutterstock

Most tennis fans enjoy everything about the game. They love to watch the matches, talk about them most of the time, and understand the rules and how it's played.



While having a favourite player or two confirms you watch the game from time to time, it doesn't necessarily mean you're a true tennis fan. However, the following does.

You aren't bothered by staying awake to watch your favorite player's match

While there are only four Grand Slam tournaments throughout the year, players always participate in small tournaments. These tournaments are distributed throughout the year before the Grand Slam and go down in different time zones.

When the Grand Slam and small tournaments occur, tennis enthusiasts are more likely to adjust their routines to make time for the matches. Sometimes, fans sacrifice a good night's sleep or wake up in the odd hours of dawn to cheer and watch their favourite players in action.

While technology has advanced, and you can rewind a show or game anytime, this doesn't count for a tennis fan. They would argue that watching the action happen in real time can't be compared to watching it later; hence, they ensure they always make up time to watch the game as it happens.

Players sometimes opt to attend the games personally to feel the excitement instead of watching it from a TV or a mobile phone. If you're such a fan and looking forward to attending on-coming tennis matches in Australia, find Australian open tickets on leading marketplaces to enjoy real-time action of your favourite game.

You're aware of the entire Grand Slam history

History comes in handy when you're a fan of something or someone. You want to understand how it all began and how it's proceeding. This isn't any different when it comes to tennis.



A tennis enthusiast wants to understand how the game was invented, where it was played first and by who, and how the game evolved over the years.

That said, if you're aware of the Grand Slam history, especially regarding the rules, trivia, and costumes, and you can quickly provide a list of famous champions and narrate some of the memorable matches, then you're indeed a die-hard tennis fan.

Everything that happens to your favorite player feels personal

Once you're a tennis fan, only then do you understand and take everything your favourite player goes through personally. When they win, you jump with joy as if you won. When they lose, you get sad, as if you lost.

Additionally, only true tennis fans can experience the tension and stress associated with being on the court, even when comfortably seated at home. Therefore, you might not need to search within to understand you're a tennis fan if you get devastated after your favourite player gets injured or decides not to participate in a Grand Slam.

You're a member of a tennis fan community

Fan communities allow people to share their love for a similar thing. For example, joining a tennis fan community ensures you connect with people from various parts of the continent who share the same passion. Luckily, it's easy to become a fan community member from anywhere so long as you have your smartphone.

Once you're a member of a particular community, you can discuss previous and future matches while gushing over your favourite players. With that in mind, if you've already joined a tennis fans community or are considering it, there's no doubt that your love for tennis is on another level.

Your passion for tennis knows no border

In most cases, fans are likely to love and cheer for players from their home country. However, it doesn't matter if the player hails from your country when you develop unmatched love for a particular game. In such an event, you find people from certain countries cheering players from different nations since their love for the game and players surpasses borders.

You fill your space with tennis toys

Of course, if you're a tennis fan, you're more likely to have a thing or two reminding you who you are in your home or room. For example, when you walk into a room and find a wooden tennis frame, you might not need to ask if the person loves tennis.



Also, if you have tennis ball-like magnets on your fridge or key holder, you're obsessed with the game.

Conclusion

Tennis fans have a thing or two in common. For instance, you're likely to find them talking more about the game or investing in tennis-related toys.

