Summer is the season of shopping and the Milton-Ulladulla area is the ideal spot to grab a great bargain while supporting local businesses.
The region is home to a huge variety of different stores stocking all kinds of items from the weird to the wonderful.
Milton is home to some delightful vintage and retro stores, as well as charming boutiques full of fashion finds and quality homewares.
Ulladulla is the region's shopping centre with dozens of stores stocking designer homewares, clothing, books, music, jewellery, toys and more.
The town centre offers great shopping in Rowens Arcade and Ulladulla Plaza; wander through all the arcades with dozens of popular local stores.
Men are sure to find something special at Saunders Mensland in the Plaza, where staff have a passion for providing customers with the highest quality of clothing and apparel suited to any occasion.
After a day at the beach or a major shopping spree session, a pedicure or massage is just the thing to wind down before heading out again to enjoy live music, dinner and drinks.
If you'd rather get active outside, Boots Great Outdoors is the place for all your camping, kayaking, travel clothing and barbecue needs.
For blow-up floaties for the pool or beach, balls, bats and all things sports-related pop into Toyworld-Sportspower in Ulladulla.
There are also some great suppliers in the area if you are thinking about upgrading your home, including Ulladulla Solar and Kings Point Windows & Glass.
If you are looking to use the summer break as a chance to make some home upgrades or get stuck into renovations, check them out and get some expert advice on the best way to add value to your place.
Visitors to Bawley Point can find everything they need at the pharmacy, newsagency, IGA supermarket, and the liquor barn.
Many artists have made the area their home and create beautiful works in every medium.
Spend a day shopping in both Milton and Ulladulla and you are guaranteed to come away with reminders of your time spent on the South Coast.
You'll also enjoy the regional beauty the towns offer.
Grab your pencil and your diary.
This summer, there are a range of events happening around the Milton-Ulladulla region.
Check them out below and be sure to jump online to book, confirm dates and times, and find out more information.
Don't miss out on loads of summer fun for the whole family to enjoy!
The Milton Theatre is an intimate 212 seat historic theatre which has been fully refurbished with latest sound and lighting equipment.
Enjoy superb acoustics in an intimate and comfortable theatre space.
Experience live performances up-close-and-personal, from a range of performers, all summer long.
Upcoming gigs
Other events in Milton
The beautiful Milton-Ulladulla area offers a little bit of everything, making it the perfect place to spend your summer.
The district, which includes the towns of Milton, Ulladulla, Burrill Lake, Mollymook, Narrawallee, Lake Conjola, Bawley Point and Bendalong, offers a huge variety of things to see and do.
From beautiful beaches to bushland ready to explore, sensational shopping to fine wine and delicious dining - there is something to suit every taste and need.
And with warmer weather and long days, summer is the perfect time to get out and start exploring the area.
The beaches are always popular at this time of year and the area offers clean, patrolled sands perfect for families.
Along with the family-friendly waters, the region boasts some of the country's best surf breaks, so why not give surfing a go?
You could try a bushwalk through the national park, have a go at stand-up paddleboarding or go kayaking up a river or in a lake, throw out a line and catch dinner for yourself.
Why not go four-wheel-driving through one of the many dirt back roads, head out to Pigeon House and get climbing, or see what's on offer below the waves by snorkelling or scuba diving?
You can also check out the local birdlife or hit one of the top quality local golf courses for a round of golf.
And once you have had a few adventures, spread out a picnic rug in one of the many parks or reserves, or a towel on one of the beautiful beaches and relax.
The area's towns and villages offer a great variety of shops, eateries, art galleries and entertainment venues to keep your holiday calendar filled.
There are also regular markets run throughout the area, many featuring local produce and items which have been locally handcrafted.
The Milton-Ulladulla Times's 2022-23 Summer Holiday Guide is here to give you a few ideas on some of the many things you can do in the area.
You'll also get an idea of some of the many stores on hand to provide you with all you need and some safety tips.
Get reading, get some ideas and get out there and start exploring why this beautiful part of the world has something to offer everyone.
The Ulladulla Blessing of the Fleet Festival is back with a bang in 2023. After three years without the iconic show-stopping, highway-closing colourful Float Parade, Easter 2023's festival will boast a never seen before spectacle, with princesses from the past three years given an opportunity to participate.
There will be crowds of thousands lining the Princes Hwy, through the heart of Ulladulla, keen to watch the princesses on the floats they have built, the Italian fishing community marching with the statue of St Peter and the Scottish Tattoo.
The street parade is hands down the major draw card of this historic festival, which set its roots in 1956. But one cannot forget what is at the heart of the festival; the blessing of the fishing fleet.
Festival goers are welcome to view the official Blessing of the Fleet along Ulladulla wharf. It's the core of this festival, Ulladulla being a traditional Italian fishing town. Father Michael will bless each vessel on the harbour individually with the assistance of the Marine Rescue, who will take Father Michael onboard one of their vessels and steer him to each trawler. The boats in the harbour are decorated with colourful flags and are brimming with family.
We will also see the return of the Greasy Pole competition and the beach Tug-O-War. These elements are hugely entertaining and popular as local and visiting groups compete. The three poles used can be seen all year round on the foreshore of Ulladulla harbour. Ulladulla harbour foreshore will also be host to various beach games on the day, such as egg and spoon and various other wacky races to keep the kids busy and entertained.
There will be loads going on during the course of the day, with most activities centred around Ulladulla Civic Centre and Ulladulla harbour. From 10am there will be live music, rides, artisan market stalls, show bags, international food vans, kids zone activities, expos, vintage cars, a Scottish tattoo performance, and much more.
It was Catholic Parish Priest Father Weatherall who suggested to boat owners and crews that they should follow the old and revered tradition of blessing the boats, and it eventually grew into a big Easter festival.
The purpose of the blessing is for a good catch and more importantly, a safe return. And we're not going to say that it works or that it doesn't, but it did just so happen that in the only year the blessing itself couldn't take place, 2020, there were two incidents.
The fleet is mostly Ulladulla locals but a few vessels do come in from neighbouring ports for the ceremony.
Fishing has long been important to the region around Ulladulla both before settlement and during the 19th century. Local historian Cathy Dunn told the Ulladulla Times that in the 1930s many Italian families moved to Ulladulla from Wollongong, and in 1937, they brought "with them three boats, the Tory, San Guiseppe and the Nina, establishing Ulladulla as a major commercial fishing port," Cathy said.
After World War II, "other Italians migrated to Australia, settling at Ulladulla, establishing it as the largest commercial port in NSW."
In the early days of the Blessing of the Fleet, "fishermen decorated their boats for the ceremony and family picnic day and presented a life-sized statue of St Peter the Patron Saint of Fishermen," Cathy said.
"As each province in Italy had its own Patron Saint, the fishing families chose St Peter as the Patron Saint to avoid favouritism."
The event has also had a Princess of the Fleet since its inception, and in 1956 teenager Josi Greco was the first.
The Ulladulla area offers a huge variety of fishing for anglers.
With lakes and estuaries, salt and fresh water rivers and beaches and rock shelves all within the area, the fish are just waiting to be found.
Popular spots for amateur anglers include Ulladulla Harbour and Burrill Lake.
Experienced anglers equipped with the right safety gear and knowledge might like to cast a line from the rocks of Mollymook, Narrawallee or Dolphin Point.
But before you cast your line out to try your luck at catching a fish or two, it is essential to find out if the waters you are in are subject to special fishing laws and prohibit certain fishing styles and equipment.
When fishing in NSW waters, both freshwater and saltwater, you are required by law to pay the NSW Recreational Fishing Fee and carry a receipt showing the fee has been paid.
There are also many species of protected and endangered species in our waters that cannot be caught and kept, however guides highlighting these species available at local fishing tackle stores.
Bag limits - or the maximum number of fish allowed per person - are enforced and it is up to the angler to adhere to those rules.
Bait fish are subject to a bag limit of 50 or 100 for each individual species. Bait fish includes species such as whitebait, pilchards, herring, anchovies, blue bait, jack mackerel, slimy mackerel, yellow tail, hardy heads, garfish, solider crabs, saltwater nippers and worms - except for beach worms, which are subject to a bag limit of 20.
Size limits also apply to many species in the waters and the angler must know legal limits to avoid penalty.
There are limits applying to other species such as abalone, which are limited to two per bag in unrestricted areas, with a minimum size of 11.7cm.
Prawns are limited to a total of 10 litres and oysters and mussels are restricted to a total of 50.
Fishing licences are available from fishing tackle stores across the region.
For full details on bag limits in NSW make sure you visit the Fisheries website at www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/fisheries before heading out on the waterways.
With many beautiful beaches lining the stretch of coast in Milton-Ulladulla, the region is well known in surfing circles. From beginners to life-long surfers, the region has breaks that will suit any skill level.
Some of the most popular spots are at Bendalong, Narrawallee, Mollymook and Ulladulla. Bendalong's busiest are Inyadda Beach and Green Island, off Cunjurong Point.
Due to its forgiving nature, Boat Ramp is popular with local kids and tourists from nearby Bendalong Tourist Park.
Washerwoman's Beach is northeast facing and in a southeaster is one of the few spots in the area that stays pretty clean.
The north end of Narrawallee Beach is popular with experienced surfers and works well with a decent northeast swell and light westerly or lighter southerly winds.
As a classic curved beach, Mollymook enjoys sheltered spots at either end. The surf here is usually at its best on a mid-tide, but has been known to work on all tides when sandbanks are favourable.
Mollymook Reef is popular when the waves are right, while in big swell, experienced surfers head to Golf Course Reef. It's a long-board and paddle-board favourite but well rip-able on a shortboard.
For surfers with more experience under their belt, the Ulladulla Bommie offers even bigger waves perfect for those who know how to handle the conditions.
For those new to riding the waves, the region also has plenty of experts willing to impart their experience through professional lessons.
South Mollymook is a great haven for visiting and local families wanting to make the best of a great day.
Livvi's Place playground has a huge variety of activities to tire out the young ones, plus there's cafes, a golf club, beach front picnic areas and red and yellow flags on the pristine sands of South Mollymook Beach.
Across the Shoalhaven NSW Lifeguards working hand-in-hand with devoted volunteer lifesavers to provide safe places to swim.
It is very important that people swim between the red and yellow flags. Between Mollymook South and North and Narrawallee there will always be a patrolled area.
Volunteer Lifesavers and Lifeguards train constantly to keep their life saving skills updated to be able to offer the best service to the beachgoers and swimmers.
For 85 years Mollymook Surf Lifesaving club has maintained 100 per cent safety for swimmers between the flags.
As well as being caught in dangerous rips, during a season swimmers will need to be rescued due to heart attack, stroke, cramps, dislocations, fainting, panic, intoxication, impact injury, shock, reaction to stings to name a few - and lifesavers are trained to attend to all of these.
The Australian Lifeguard Service looks forward to patrolling beaches across Shoalhaven this summer in conjunction with Surf Life Saving Clubs and Shoalhaven City Council.
The ALS provides a committed, proactive and professional service on the beaches from Shoalhaven Heads to Mollymook over the summer period.
To find your nearest patrolled beach this summer, visit beachsafe.org.au. If you'd like to find out more about the ALS and how you could become a lifeguard, visit lifeguards.com.au/NSW.
Have a happy summer and stay safe.
The Milton-Ulladulla region offers a wide selection of fantastic waterways, trails and bush areas to explore and enjoy for the amateur and more experienced hikers. Note some walks may be closed due to bushfires or heavy rains.
One Track For All, Northern Headland, Ulladulla
The One Track For All contains two loops, each approximately one kilometre in length and features carvings telling the history of Aboriginals in the area.
The track head is at the end of Dolphin Street on the northern side of the harbour and east of the Princes Highway.
Coomee Nulunga Cultural Trail, Deering Street, Ulladulla
The Coomee Nulunga Cultural Trail is a fascinating outing for all the family with painted dream posts and carvings.
South Pacific Heathland Reserve, Dowling Street, Ulladulla
This is one of the most scenic and accessible flora and fauna reserves in Ulladulla.
The track starts on the right hand side of Dowling Street, 300 metres from the highway. The easy two-kilometre walk is on a gently undulating track.
Ulladulla Harbour and Sea Pool, Wason Street, Ulladulla
A leisurely stroll around the harbour reveals the Fishing Fleet and Fishermans Wharf.
The walkway around the seapool to the south is safe and easy and to the north around the headland is an established pathway which reveals pretty coastal views.
Ulladulla Wildflower Reserve, Warden Street, Ulladulla
More than 100 varieties of plants and trees, including blackbutt, messmate, bloodwood, turpentine, waratahs, Christmas bush, grasses, ferns, creepers, shrubs, ground and tree orchids can be seen.
Narrawallee Headland and Inlet, end of Matron Porter Drive, Narrawallee
Ramble around the headland. From the picnic area, a track runs along the foreshore of the inlet to the entrance.
Here you can fish or study and explore between the tidemarks, the many animals adapted to life on the rocks.
Little Forest Plateau
For those who are more serious hikers, Little Forest Plateau is part of Morton National Park to the west of Milton.
It offers a variety of easy to medium, well signposted walks with arguably the best views anywhere in Australia.
Murramarang National Park
Murramarang National Park also has a number of diverse features to be discovered while many are on established walking trails.
Pigeon House Mountain
The more intrepid adventurer may take on the challenge of Pigeon House Mountain or perhaps the Castle summit walk, rated one of the toughest day walks in Australia. This walk is steep but worth the hike to the top, where you can enjoy stunning views from all directions.
Always remember to take plenty of water, sufficient food, first aid supplies and protection from the elements on any hike or walk and let someone know where you are going.
Spending a day catching waves at Mollymook Beach or hiking through the Budawang Ranges will undoubtedly build up an appetite.
No matter where you are, there is sure to be a tasty meal only minutes away with options to be found throughout the region.
The Milton-Ulladulla area offers a great variety of pubs, clubs, wineries and bars where you can relax and socialise.
The Star Hotel in Milton has always been a favourite destination for locals and tourists throughout summer.
The Milton Heritage Bakery is a very iconic place to pull into for a pie. The bakers and chefs have over 50 years combined experience in the industry and begin their day at 2am creating handmade food using the freshest ingredients.
All their butter puff-pastry is made from scratch everyday.
The revamped and refurbished Milton Hotel features a beautiful beer garden and outside area and is the perfect spot for a whisky, cocktail or a Sunday family feed.
Ulladulla has its own pub, the Marlin Hotel, a favourite with those who like to dance into the wee hours.
Emerson's on Main serves up delicious Thai cuisine and has a full bar for a drink with your lunch.
For a unique farm-to-plate style experience, check out At Sea, offering fresh local seafood straight from the fishing fleet on Wason Street, Ulladulla.
Mollymook is home to the famed Rick Stein Restaurant at Bannisters which also has a pool bar, offering a huge variety of cocktails, gourmet pizzas and light meals.
Bannisters Pavilion offers a Mediterranean-style rooftop pool and bar.
Lake Conjola Bowling Club is popular with residents and those after a relaxed day or a fun night out.
Mollymook Beach Bowling Club offers two greens for bowls along with a restaurant and bar with regular entertainment on offer.
Mollymook Golf Club features fabulous views of Mollymook Beach and a top class bistro along with regular live entertainment and gaming facilities.
The Milton Ulladulla Bowling Club is renowned for its busy bistro, which offers a great range of classic staples as well as fancier fare.
Just a short drive away, Cupitt's Winery offers a glorious backdrop for enjoying a locally grown glass of wine and a meal for lunch or dinner. The winery specialises in European wine varietals sourced locally and from cool climate regions in NSW and Victoria. Also on site is a craft brewery, as well as an in-house fromagerie with cheeses to match your drink.
Remember to drink responsibly.
While relatively small by Australian standards, the Shoalhaven is an increasingly popular region for wine.
The region's undulating topography and sea breezes ensure that a variety of grape varietals can be grown with success. Perhaps the region's best known grape is grown from chambourcin vines which favour warm and humid climates. However the region is also known for its whites that have a balanced, fruit-driven palette.
"Our region is unique to the other areas in NSW as it has a maritime climate with cool coastal breezes." said Brett Richardson, President, Shoalhaven Wine Coast Association. "The geology of the Shoalhaven Coast creates a tendency for white wines to be fruit-driven and well-balanced in style and medium-bodied red wines with fine tannins and elegant fruit characters."
The boutique nature of the region's wineries means that at many cellar doors visitors will be welcomed by vignerons and wine makers.