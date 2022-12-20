Dine, drink and indulge this summer Advertising Feature

Friends enjoying a wine tasting experience at Cupitt's Estate, Ulladulla. Picture Destination NSW.

Spending a day catching waves at Mollymook Beach or hiking through the Budawang Ranges will undoubtedly build up an appetite.



No matter where you are, there is sure to be a tasty meal only minutes away with options to be found throughout the region.

The Milton-Ulladulla area offers a great variety of pubs, clubs, wineries and bars where you can relax and socialise.

Bannisters by the Sea, Mollymook Beach. Picture Destination NSW.

WHERE TO EAT

The Star Hotel in Milton has always been a favourite destination for locals and tourists throughout summer.

The Milton Heritage Bakery is a very iconic place to pull into for a pie. The bakers and chefs have over 50 years combined experience in the industry and begin their day at 2am creating handmade food using the freshest ingredients.

All their butter puff-pastry is made from scratch everyday.

The revamped and refurbished Milton Hotel features a beautiful beer garden and outside area and is the perfect spot for a whisky, cocktail or a Sunday family feed.



Ulladulla has its own pub, the Marlin Hotel, a favourite with those who like to dance into the wee hours.

Emerson's on Main serves up delicious Thai cuisine and has a full bar for a drink with your lunch.

For a unique farm-to-plate style experience, check out At Sea, offering fresh local seafood straight from the fishing fleet on Wason Street, Ulladulla.



Mollymook is home to the famed Rick Stein Restaurant at Bannisters which also has a pool bar, offering a huge variety of cocktails, gourmet pizzas and light meals.

Bannisters Pavilion offers a Mediterranean-style rooftop pool and bar.

Lake Conjola Bowling Club is popular with residents and those after a relaxed day or a fun night out.

Mollymook Beach Bowling Club offers two greens for bowls along with a restaurant and bar with regular entertainment on offer.

Mollymook Golf Club features fabulous views of Mollymook Beach and a top class bistro along with regular live entertainment and gaming facilities.

The Milton Ulladulla Bowling Club is renowned for its busy bistro, which offers a great range of classic staples as well as fancier fare.

Just a short drive away, Cupitt's Winery offers a glorious backdrop for enjoying a locally grown glass of wine and a meal for lunch or dinner. The winery specialises in European wine varietals sourced locally and from cool climate regions in NSW and Victoria. Also on site is a craft brewery, as well as an in-house fromagerie with cheeses to match your drink.

Remember to drink responsibly.

Milton Heritage Bakery. Picture Visit Shoalhaven.

WELCOME TO WINE COUNTRY

While relatively small by Australian standards, the Shoalhaven is an increasingly popular region for wine.

The region's undulating topography and sea breezes ensure that a variety of grape varietals can be grown with success. Perhaps the region's best known grape is grown from chambourcin vines which favour warm and humid climates. However the region is also known for its whites that have a balanced, fruit-driven palette.

"Our region is unique to the other areas in NSW as it has a maritime climate with cool coastal breezes." said Brett Richardson, President, Shoalhaven Wine Coast Association. "The geology of the Shoalhaven Coast creates a tendency for white wines to be fruit-driven and well-balanced in style and medium-bodied red wines with fine tannins and elegant fruit characters."