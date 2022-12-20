Blessing of the fleet returns to Ulladulla Advertising Feature

Ulladulla has a rich history as a fishing village and maintains its reputation with some of the best fresh seafood on the coast. Picture Visit Shoalhaven.

The Ulladulla Blessing of the Fleet Festival is back with a bang in 2023. After three years without the iconic show-stopping, highway-closing colourful Float Parade, Easter 2023's festival will boast a never seen before spectacle, with princesses from the past three years given an opportunity to participate.

There will be crowds of thousands lining the Princes Hwy, through the heart of Ulladulla, keen to watch the princesses on the floats they have built, the Italian fishing community marching with the statue of St Peter and the Scottish Tattoo.

The street parade is hands down the major draw card of this historic festival, which set its roots in 1956. But one cannot forget what is at the heart of the festival; the blessing of the fishing fleet.

Festival goers are welcome to view the official Blessing of the Fleet along Ulladulla wharf. It's the core of this festival, Ulladulla being a traditional Italian fishing town. Father Michael will bless each vessel on the harbour individually with the assistance of the Marine Rescue, who will take Father Michael onboard one of their vessels and steer him to each trawler. The boats in the harbour are decorated with colourful flags and are brimming with family.

We will also see the return of the Greasy Pole competition and the beach Tug-O-War. These elements are hugely entertaining and popular as local and visiting groups compete. The three poles used can be seen all year round on the foreshore of Ulladulla harbour. Ulladulla harbour foreshore will also be host to various beach games on the day, such as egg and spoon and various other wacky races to keep the kids busy and entertained.

There will be loads going on during the course of the day, with most activities centred around Ulladulla Civic Centre and Ulladulla harbour. From 10am there will be live music, rides, artisan market stalls, show bags, international food vans, kids zone activities, expos, vintage cars, a Scottish tattoo performance, and much more.



HISTORY

It was Catholic Parish Priest Father Weatherall who suggested to boat owners and crews that they should follow the old and revered tradition of blessing the boats, and it eventually grew into a big Easter festival.

The purpose of the blessing is for a good catch and more importantly, a safe return. And we're not going to say that it works or that it doesn't, but it did just so happen that in the only year the blessing itself couldn't take place, 2020, there were two incidents.

The fleet is mostly Ulladulla locals but a few vessels do come in from neighbouring ports for the ceremony.

Fishing has long been important to the region around Ulladulla both before settlement and during the 19th century. Local historian Cathy Dunn told the Ulladulla Times that in the 1930s many Italian families moved to Ulladulla from Wollongong, and in 1937, they brought "with them three boats, the Tory, San Guiseppe and the Nina, establishing Ulladulla as a major commercial fishing port," Cathy said.

After World War II, "other Italians migrated to Australia, settling at Ulladulla, establishing it as the largest commercial port in NSW."

In the early days of the Blessing of the Fleet, "fishermen decorated their boats for the ceremony and family picnic day and presented a life-sized statue of St Peter the Patron Saint of Fishermen," Cathy said.

"As each province in Italy had its own Patron Saint, the fishing families chose St Peter as the Patron Saint to avoid favouritism."