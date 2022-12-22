What does a strategist, a club stalwart and a legend all have in common?
These are three people set to lead the Ulladulla Dockers back to the top of the South Coast Australian Football ladder.
Dave Kwasha the strategist, Kimberley Peat the stalwart and John Dyball the legend are all looking to kick goals for the Dockers - or the Purple Haze as they like to be known - in season 2023
So come let's as meet them ......
Dave Kwasha is looking forward to sharing the men's head coaching duties with John [JD] Dyball.
He coached the team in 2021 with JD.
Last year, while JD had a rest, Dave got "a great little squad" together.
Dave said they had a strong group of seniors and younger players but season 2022 was again disrupted by COVID-19.
He is looking forward to a solid and full season.
"Once I got involved with the club I was stunned," he said of the player talent, its strong community links and its facility.
He added the Dockers had a strong reputation as a club that produced strong football talent.
"I really love the culture of this club - the Purple Haze as they like to call themselves," he said.
"The Dockers has a can-do attitude.
"This is a club that is all about what happens out there on the footy field and all we are trying to do is give these players who really love the code a decent footy team and a fun experience."
He moved to the region in 2020, after having a holiday home in the area for some time.
Dave played grade footy in Western Australia and Sydney and comes from a strong Australian Football background.
A local tradesman saw his footy memorabilia and a path to him getting involved with the Dockers opened.
"I had no idea there was an Australian Football club in Ulladulla," Dave said about when he first settled into town.
"The tradie pointed out that there was a club here and that they could do with an assistant coach and so they linked me up to the club.
"I came to one training run and thought 'there is a fair bit of talent here' and so I signed up."
He also coached up in Sydney and at first, had no intention of coaching in Ulladulla.
Dave said the Dockers were renowned for being tough and tenacious.
As a coach, he wants to bring out the best in his players - no matter what level are playing at.
"My philosophy as a coach when you have a strong core of veterans mixed with blokes under 20 - youth and experience - is you really want to get the whole team working together and communicating," he said.
"I am less a tactician and more a strategist - more about the culture of the team and getting them to play for each other and not as individuals."
The club's coaching group has been keeping in contact with its players and they feel numbers wise things are looking good.
"Everyone can see there is going to be a full season of footy ahead and the club would love to win some more flags," he said about season 2023.
"The campaign of one more flag for the veterans has broken out."
He said success in 2023 would see more players wanting to come and play for the Dockers in future seasons.
"We are very excited about our chances and we think in the men's we will have a strong competitive team reaching the finals," he said.
"All levels of players are welcome to join us."
He added the club had great connections with both the men's and women's talent pathways.
Training will start in the middle week of January with fitness sessions.
People who want to come and have a run with the Dockers can just turn up at training or reach out the club via its Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/Ulladulladockers
Docker stalwart Kimberley Peat says 2023 will mark the return of a women's side.
"2023 is the return of the 'Purple Haze Turns Pink' which was the women's hashtag back in 2019," she said.
The club is looking toward Ulladulla High to fill its playing ranks with class female players.
"The high school has done a really good job in recruiting a lot of girls/young women to play footy. They have been able to field a team and have been smashing it," Kimberly said.
She added the Dockers have also put in a lot of effort to make sure both girls and boys coming up the ranks have a pathway into the senior grades.
Players eligible to play in the women's comp have to be 16-years-of-age by January 1 of the year of play - in this case it's 2023.
"We are hoping to see an influx of the young women who have been playing this year - particularly from the school come into our team," Kimberley said.
She added a few of the senior players, going back to 2019, are keen to play again.
"These women are not done yet and they are just now finding their love of footy because they did not grow up playing football," she said
"A lot of these women came into footy in their late 20s/early 30s and gone 'hang on a minute this [playing footy] is great' and 'where has this been?'.
"They have realised the fun and the sense of accomplishment that comes from it," she said to explain why the former players are keen to pull on the boots again.
Kimberley said she has known players who had never kicked a footy in their lives turn into players who can kick goals from 35 plus metres away from the posts and end up winning premierships.
"The camaraderie and the sense of belonging that you build when you are part of the footy club are unlike anything else," she said.
She loves how so many women are taking up the game.
Kimberly has been involved with helping run the club since 2013 and really stepped up to senior committee roles in 2018.
She is also a former junior.
The good news is that rising star, Mel Staunton, can play for the Dockers despite being having been selected for the NAB AFLW academy squad.
Kimberly's playing days have gone and her role is now as coach.
As a coach, Kimberley's slogan is "do better".
She said it was about encouraging a player to strive for improvement.
"It does not matter what level you are at - I want you to improve on you," she said to explain her coaching philosophy.
"I also focus on the foundational skills [kicking - taking marks].
"Again it's not about not doing well in the first place - it's about improving and there is always room to improve on what you are doing regardless of what your starting point is."
She loves to see the commitment from her players - like the ones who used to turn up and hour before training to work on their kicking.
The men and women will start training at the same time and Kimberly once again urges people to follow the Dockers on Facebook.
"I am really pumped for 2023," Kimberley said.
"It was a nice rest," JD said about taking a year off coaching.
However, he has some unfinished business to complete.
"I thought I would get back with Dave who did a great job last year," JD said.
JD has rallied some of the "older guys" with the campaign of "one more flag for the old guys" going.
He said about 12 to 14 of the veteran players have indicated they would be coming back in 2023.
JD sees his role as being more strategic with the "game day stuff".
"I will support Dave in the areas he wants support," JD said.
"I see us as a joint venture and Dave has a lot of good and more modern coaching methodology than myself - I like the game-day tactics."
He hopes the base of the strong older players will encourage younger players coming along for a run with the Dockers.
"We will strategically place these older guys around the field so they can teach the younger guys," JD said.
He said the younger players, who may not have come from an Australian Football background, could "see the game but they may not have known how to play the game".
"They had all the enthusiasm but they did not know about game strategy, plays and where to focus their effort," JD said.
JD is excited about season 2023.
"I am excited because I have the group of old guys I brought up through the ranks when they were 17-years-of-age," he said.
He thinks one more premiership for that core senior group of players is within reach.
"I am happy to be involved with this group we have got - they are a terrific bunch of blokes," JD said.
He added the club was financially strong, was very much family oriented and they had a great facility to use.
