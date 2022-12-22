The Organisation for the Rescue and Research of Cetaceans [ORRCA] recently has received many calls about young seals hauling out on NSW beaches and rocky headlands, including Lake Conjola.
Some areas of the coastline have experienced large swell and rough seas recently and ORRCA says this could be a reason why these youngsters are coming ashore.
ORRCA has had members out monitoring these young seals and for the most part, they are all just needing a well earned rest!
"We would like to remind anyone who comes across a seal resting on our shores to please be respectful of the space it needs to rest and move about," an ORRCA spokesperson said.
ORRCA asks:
"These young seals have come ashore to rest and recover and the best thing we humans can do, is to respect their space from a distance," the spokesperson said.
"ORRCA is working around the clock to ensure the animals that need attention get it.
This is why it is important to always report your sightings into the ORRCA Rescue Hotline on 02 9415 3333."
