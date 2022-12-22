Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Organisation for the Rescue and Research of Cetaceans [ORRCA] seal advice

Updated December 22 2022 - 1:05pm, first published 12:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture: ORRCA member S. Trikoulis

The Organisation for the Rescue and Research of Cetaceans [ORRCA] recently has received many calls about young seals hauling out on NSW beaches and rocky headlands, including Lake Conjola.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.