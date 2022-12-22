VOLUNTEER surf lifesavers are now being supported by professional beach patrols.
The patrols are now in place across the Shoalhaven allowing locals and visitors to make the most of the coast.
Mayor of Shoalhaven City Council, Councillor Amanda Findley, reminded holiday makers and local residents to always swim between the red and yellow flags at patrolled beaches.
"We have more than 100 beautiful beaches along our stunning coastline for people to enjoy, but not all of our beaches are patrolled," Cr Findley said.
"I encourage everyone to get out and make the most of our beautiful area and if you are going to swim, please choose a patrolled beach," she said.
Some tips on how to make your next trip to the beach safer are:
Anyone caught in a rip is advised to stay calm, conserve their energy and use one of the options recommended by NSW Surf Life Saving NSW - raise an arm to seek help, float with the current until it releases you or swim parallel to the shore or towards breaking waves and use them to help you in.
Council provides beach wheelchairs during the beach patrol season, which are designed for use on hard and soft sand, as well as low water and grassy areas, providing access to the ocean for all abilities in the community.
It's important to book ahead as there are 10 beach wheelchairs available for adults and children free of charge, at seven beaches across the Shoalhaven.
For details on professional summer patrols visit the Shoalhaven Swim Sport Fitness.
For information on beach conditions or to find a patrolled beach near you, check out the BeachSafe website or download the mobile app.
