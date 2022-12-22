Know what you're drinking. Don't accept drinks from strangers, don't leave your drink unattended and avoid batch drinks like punches that may have unknown ingredients and alcohol content.



Pace yourself. Count your drinks, try a low-alcohol alternative, or have a 'spacer' of water between alcoholic drinks. Don't let people continually top up your drink, as it's hard to keep track of your alcohol consumption.



Avoid shouts, drinking games and shots. Drink at your own pace or buy a non-alcoholic drink when it's your turn. Don't be pressured into drinking more than you want or intend to.



Eat before or while you are drinking. If you have a full stomach, alcohol will be absorbed more slowly. Avoid salty snacks, as these make you drink more.



Stay busy. If you have something to do, you tend to drink less, such as playing pool or dancing.



Trust your feelings and instincts. If you feel unsafe, uncomfortable, or worried for any reason, get somewhere safe and find someone you trust.



Have a 'plan B'. Plans change quickly, ensure you have multiple options to get home safely.



Always tell your mates where you're going. If you decide to go home early, leave the group or even just going to the bathroom, let your mates know.



Keep an eye on your mates! If you are going out in a group, plan to arrive together and leave together. Never leave a friend who's been drinking on their own. If you're at a party, check in with them during the night to see how they're doing. If something doesn't look right, let a friend know you are uncomfortable or worried about their safety.

