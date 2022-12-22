It's holiday time for many in the Shoalhaven - a time where we can relax, sleep in, go to the beach, go to the pub, stay in, stay out, be out with friends and family, get away from friends and family.
There's nothing like it.
If you do everything in moderation, we usually do not have a problem, but some people cannot do everything in moderation.
It is important to drink safely and look after your mates when you're out.
Drinking alcohol can affect your ability to make decisions and protect yourself.
Here are a few simple tips can ensure you and your mates have a safe night out!
Remember, if you are asked to leave by a staff member for any reason, do not stand there arguing the toss, just leave.
If you do not leave a licensed premises when asked you will receive a $550 infringement notice for fail to quit, and or a penalty notice for remaining in the vicinity.
If you really want to continue your ugly behaviour such as throwing a few punches or smashing property, you will be chauffeured to the police station, given the custody suite, then again attend court.
Please, over Christmas (and forever) enjoy yourself, enjoy your holidays, don't over indulge, don't become a statistic in the paper.
As always, in case of emergency, call (000)
Non-Emergencies contact Police Link on 131444 or your local Police Station
To provide anonymous information call crime stoppers on 1800 333 000 Domestic and Family Violence Info visit www.police.nsw.gov.au
Shoalhaven Domestic Violence Officers call 44219 666 or 4421 9665
Remember - cops are tops
