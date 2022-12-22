Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Shoalhaven Animal Shelter's top tips for keeping your pets safe

Updated December 23 2022 - 9:52am, first published 9:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Parnell from the Shoalhaven Animal Shelter. Picture supplied

THE increase of pets going missing around this time of year is noticeable, as indicated by the many notifications on social media.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.