THE increase of pets going missing around this time of year is noticeable, as indicated by the many notifications on social media.
The experts at Shoalhaven Animal Shelter want to make sure pets are looked after over the summer break.
With an increasing number of noisy parties, fireworks and summer storms, pets can become stressed, anxious and can act out threatening their safety and that of others in the community.
According to Shoalhaven City Council, while private fireworks or pyrotechnic displays require approvals from SafeWork NSW, during holiday and festive seasons it's not uncommon for people to acquire and set off unauthorised fireworks outside of displays that are formalised.
Unauthorised fireworks, according to council, not only does this create environmental issues, but it could also impact on your pets, as they are more sensitive to noise. Authorised fireworks events can be found using SafeWork NSW fireworks display search.
Jodie Parnell from the Shoalhaven Animal Shelter said dogs and cats in particular are more sensitive to noise and need to be kept safe and secure during fireworks season and when storms are forecast.
"Pets have a flight or fight response to loud noises, and some will look to escape from what they see as a threat. With a little planning, we can ensure they are kept safe, calm and free from harm," Ms Parnell. said.
Following these top tips will help reduce the number of animals that are picked up by Council Rangers and brought to the Shelter.
For everything you need to know about responsible pet ownership in the Shoalhaven, visit Council's website at shoalhaven.nsw.gov.au/pets-animals
