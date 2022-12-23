YOU will learn many things about the late Bruce Heggie on the internet.
You will learn that from his Ulladulla base that Bruce Heggie was up there with the best surfboard builders and shapers in Australia.
You will also learn about the key role he played with the Solar Sailor - the first sun-and-wind-powered passenger boat in commercial use.
However, the internet won't tell you about Bruce Heggie the person.
Many people are still coming to terms with Mr Heggie's sudden death - including family, friends and the surfing fraternity.
He died suddenly on Rote Island, Indonesia on December 5 and his memorial service was held on Thursday December 22 at Ulladulla's Dunn and Lewis Centre.
Bruce was a partner of Naomi, father of Simon, Ben, Lee, Jade Rhys and Gabe. Grandfather of Theon, Taz, Tarek, Samuel Keyo, Kade Remi, Layken and Raya, Little Brother to Eleanor and Julie. Uncle of Sean, Steve, Annie, Monique [dec] and Damien [dec].
To learn about Bruce Heggie the person you need to go to the people who spent lots of time with him and in some cases grew up with this legendary surfboard builder and shaper, sailor, innovator, carpenter, craftsman, tradesman and much much more.
Butch Johnston, Steve Smyth, Col Ashford and David Matthew are all still coming to terms with the fact they will never see their great mate again.
They were among the many people shocked when they heard Bruce had suddenly died.
All four would do anything to have one more chat, share a drink and spend time with this most amazing man.
Butch first met his friend Bruce at Lake Conjola when they were both boys.
"We virtually grew up together," Butch said.
Butch's brother Ross was also mates with Bruce.
The two families both had houses nearby and they also spent time together sailing or water skiing.
"When my mum Laurall first met Bruce she christened him 'Murphy the Surfy' because he used to muck around in the surf and because of his love of water and skiing," Butch said.
Butch said it was their love of water that drew them together.
"Bruce was also a very good water skier," Butch said.
The Heggies and Johnstons did well when it came to competition sailing events as well.
Water sports aside, Butch liked Bruce because he was a good bloke.
"Bruce could make friends with anyone, he would talk to anyone," Butch said.
"Bruce was Bruce - he never put on any graces or anything.
"I was with Bruce on Solar Sailor and he met prime ministers John Howard and Bob Hawke and business man Dick Smith and he was still the same Bruce you would meet down the beach.
"I will miss him very much. We surfed and bush walked together - we sort of did everything together.
"We were the best of mates really.
"I will always remember him as a mate - a really good mate. He was another brother in our family."
Steve also has many fond memories about the legendary Bruce Heggie.
"He was a really friendly and helpful person," Steve said.
Steve knew Bruce for 30 years through surfing, building, boating and playing tennis.
Steve thinks that Bruce was so active and busy that he needed more than 24-hours in a day.
"I don't know how he fitted so many things in - he had his hand in so many things," Steve said.
"I reckon he was the best-unqualified engineer ever.
"He could put his hand to anything - he could design and change anything."
Steve said the word inventor was a good way to describe Bruce Heggie.
"I don't think anyone knew more about surfboard fins than Bruce," Steve said.
Steve is going to miss the chance to keep learning and getting advice from Bruce.
Col agreed and said Bruce was ahead of his time with everything. He knew Bruce for over 50-years and surfing drew them together.
Col was a surfboard maker when a young Bruce Heggie entered his life.
Bruce started off as a "backyard surfboard maker" before he started making boards from his Ulladulla factory and Col was someone he sought out for advice - particularly in the early years.
Col was Bruce's mentor in the early days.
"He later became my mentor," Col said when Bruce's talents and innovations started to emerge.
"Ever since I moved here [the Shoalhaven] which is now over 30 years ago I have just been astounded by his [Bruce's] knowledge of surfboards, the quality of his work, the outstanding shapes he comes out with and of the innovative ideas he has come up with," Col said.
"Bruce was a major innovator in the surfboard industry as a whole and he was respected by the best surfers in Australia."
Midget Farrelly, the first Australian to win a major surfing title, was a Bruce Heggie supporter.
David says Bruce was an eccentric genius.
"Bruce just had that way about him and he had an open-mindedness towards all things," David said.
"He really got into the discovery of things and he was a deep thinker."
David and Bruce's connections go back to the 1960's when David was running a surf shop in Wollongong.
"He was a boy in short pants when I first met him," David said.
They both moved to Shoalhaven almost 50-years ago and Bruce got David his first house in the area.
David said Bruce was a get-the-job-done sort of bloke.
"When Bruce set out to do something he did it - even if he could not work it out straight away he would finish the job and he would do a great job," David said.
David recalls how a surfer was using one of Bruce's boards over in Hawaii and a renowned Hawaiian surfboard builder wanted to know who made it.
The Hawaiian surfboard builder said it was one of the best boards he had ever seen.
"That was Bruce - he excelled," David said.
"If anybody he knew wanted something done - Bruce would do it.
"Bruce did not even know how to send an invoice out."
When it came to projects like the Solar Sailor, David said Bruce stuck to it like glue and never gave up.
David laments the one last chance he had to speak to Bruce on the phone when they were both recently overseas but he missed the call.
"Yeah I will miss him - we will all miss him," David said.
"We miss people after they are gone and we take them for granted - something we should never do.
"Bruce was non-judgmental which he did all his life and he never judged anybody. I loved him and he was very good to me."
David mentions that Bruce in the 1980s went over to England for a time and worked with a man named John Halls and they were among the first people in the world to make wind-surfers.
"I will miss him deeply," David said.
"We have lost a really remarkable person in Bruce Heggie."
Butch said that Bruce was always running late which resulted in a few nearby laughs.
Butch remembers when Bruce first started making boards and that his first factory was in Dolphin Street, Ulladulla.
Butch also had the job of fixing up his mate's cars and helped build his house.
"Bruce always had rundown cars," Butch said.
Butch, from 1986, also worked with Bruce making boards for five years and then they both became involved with the solar sailor project.
Bruce, of course, set up the well-known Ulladulla Surfboard Company, which incorporated the Wave Graffiti label.
His friends said Bruce was also a good surfer.
"He liked the big surf and he would go out when the other guys would be still sitting in the car thinking about it," Col said.
Col will never forget the friendship he had with Bruce Heggie.
"I am going to miss his friendliness and he was always there when you needed him," Col said.
Bruce arrived on Col's Conjola Park doorstep right after the Black Summer bushfires in 2019 because his mate needed help.
"He was here straight away," Col said about asking Bruce for help.
"Absolutely he was one of a kind."
Steve said the same thing happened to him.
"He was a good friend and he was the first person who showed up at my place after the bushfires," Steve, who is also a Conjola Park resident, said.
Col said Bruce excelled when it came to anything involving fiberglass, boats and surfboards.
"I don't know anyone who knows more than that stuff than Bruce," Col said.
Bruce's most recent project involved Ocius Technology, formerly Solar Sailor Holdings.
Col suggests Bruce' role with Ocius Technology's coastal surveillance vessel will mean his friend's legacy will continue.
He recalls how Bruce spent hours out on the water testing the boat day after day.
"Bruce would be over the side with an underwater camera looking at the way this flexible flipper system generated motion and he was constantly working on it," Col said.
"He was not going to stop until he got this vessel to push itself forward at three knots - he got it to two knots but he wanted three and that is when he figured he had achieved what it needed to do."
Col said Bruce's role with Ocius Technology will see his expertise helping protect the shorelines of Australia as the vessel monitors anything that comes in range of its detection system, including illegal fishing boats and more.
Col said legend was the great word to sum up Bruce Heggie.
