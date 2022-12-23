Milton Ulladulla Times
Pigeon House Mountain Didthul and Mount Bushwalker clear for 2WDs

Updated December 23 2022 - 11:38am, first published 11:28am
Pigeon House Mountain Didthul . Picture Environment NSW

THE roads leading into two popular bushwalking tracks have been given the all-clear for two-wheel-drive vehicles by NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS).

