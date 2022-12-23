THE roads leading into two popular bushwalking tracks have been given the all-clear for two-wheel-drive vehicles by NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS).
Roads to Pigeon House Mountain Didthul and the Mount Bushwalker walking track, early in the year thanks to all the heavy rain, were in the best of conditions.
People, for example, were advised that if they wanted to drive to Pigeon House Mountain Didthul that they needed a 4WD [four-wheel-drive].
Read More:
Things regarding the two roads are looking better.
"Both the Pigeon House Mountain Didthul walking track and the Mount Bushwalker walking track are accessible by two-wheel drives when the weather is dry," a NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service spokesman said.
"As the access roads to both sites are unsealed they can be rough and uneven, and become boggy when it rains.
"While the roads are currently in good condition, conditions can change quickly during wet weather. Before you travel, be aware of the weather forecast and check for any road closures or other alerts within Morton National Park."
People can visit https://www.nationalparks.nsw.gov.au/visit-a-park/parks/morton-national-park to get the latest information.
Both Pigeon House Mountain Didthul and the Mount Bushwalker received major upgrades in recent years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.