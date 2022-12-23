GIRLS and boys can all do something fun in the school holidays by taking part in the Sydney Thunder's school holiday cricket program.
The school holiday program will be held from January 18 from 9am to 3pm at Ulladulla's Lighthouse Oval.
It's open to boys and girls aged five to 10-years.
Cost is $59 which includes all the program's activities and a holiday pack.
Go here to sign up
If cricket is not your thing - then what about netball.
The Ulladulla and Districts Netball Association has some exciting news it wants to share with the community.
Highly respected netball Susan Pettitt is coming to town to conduct a netball holiday clinic in Ulladulla on Thursday January 19 2023.
The association has organised an SP Netball Clinic in the School Holidays for girls 6-15 year olds and boys 6-12 year olds from 9am to 11am.
All participants must register and pay $50 directly through www.spnetball.com.
The association will be reimbursing participants playing in the Ulladulla and Districts Netball Association's 2023 UDNA Saturday Winter Competition in either the NetSetGO or Junior Competitions $20 each.
Register at www.spnetball.com or head to the Ulladulla and Districts Netball Association's Facebook page for details.
