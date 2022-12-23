Milton Ulladulla Times
Sydney Thunder's school holiday cricket program in Ulladulla

Updated December 23 2022 - 2:02pm, first published 2:00pm
Sydney Thunder's school holiday cricket programs are always fun. Picture file

GIRLS and boys can all do something fun in the school holidays by taking part in the Sydney Thunder's school holiday cricket program.

