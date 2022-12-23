Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

NSW Police, Surf Life Saving NSW and Marine Rescue make water safety call

December 24 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Police, Surf Life Saving NSW and Marine Rescue make water safety call. Picture supplied

NSW Police, Surf Life Saving NSW and Marine Rescue are urging the community to make safety the priority when in, on or around the water.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.