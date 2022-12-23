Dr Andrew Ottley, from the Ulladulla Veterinary Hospital, once again wants to raise awareness about the very serious situation the region faces in regard to the nationwide shortage of tick serum.
"We managed to source one extra bottle of it last week and this has already been divided up and used on the many cases in our hospital currently," he said.
"We honestly are now on the last bottle and there will be none until at least mid-January from any supplier."
He urges people, with tick serum levels being so low, to protect their pets
"Please ensure your pet is up to date with a good prevention product and check them over regularly," he said.
"This is not a sales pitch. In fact, I don't even care where you buy it, but please just buy something somewhere and use it! It really is even more needed than ever."
Dr Ottley does not want people to suffer unnecessary heartache.
"It is always horrible losing a pet to tick paralysis, to both the owner and to our team," he said.
"It really hurts and it will be even more devastating when we literally have no treatment available later this week probably and are unable to do anything about it other than just watch the paralysis progress to death.
"Tick paralysis is quite preventable these days and the products really do work."
He just hopes the message will get across to people.
"Not one of the animals being treated in our hospital was on up-to-date tick prevention," he said.
