Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Ulladulla Veterinary Hospital's Dr Andrew Ottley urges people to protect their pets from ticks

December 23 2022 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Plea made to protect pets from ticks. Picture RSPCA NSW

Dr Andrew Ottley, from the Ulladulla Veterinary Hospital, once again wants to raise awareness about the very serious situation the region faces in regard to the nationwide shortage of tick serum.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.